May & Baker boss Wetherall confident his squad will bounce back

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall during May & Baker vs Swaffham Town, Buildbase FA Vase Football at Gale Street on 4th November 2018 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall is confident his squad will bounce back against Burnham Ramblers this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bakers will host Alex Salmon’s side at Barking Rugby Club on Saturday as they look to continue their rich vein of form in the Thurlow Nunn Division One South in their final fixture before Christmas.

They currently sit fourth in the table with five games in hand on the top three of White Ensign, Hashtag United and Halstead Town.

“The lads will bounce back and will give everything this week. We have training in the week,” Wetherall said.

“We’ve struggled recently as we haven’t trained in nearly seven weeks and since then we have played poorly in every game.

“Now we can get our training schedule back and get the lads together again, we will hope to find our form soon.”

Wetherall is pleased with where his side are at this stage in the season and is confident his recent recruits are getting fit.

“We have made some excellent signings recently and they’re becoming fitter, injuries are finally leaving us alone and players are returning as well,” he added.

“With that in mind I’m very pleased at where we are with all we have had going on and with five games in hand we will be looking to continue the league form and take maximum points.”

Wetherall says he knows plenty about Burnham due to being friends with their manager and expects them to pose a real test for his side.

“I know plenty about Burnham as the manager is a long time friend of mine and I can assure you Alex (Salmon)will be looking to bring a side here to give us a right go and take us to the trenches.”

May & Baker go into the match on the back of a 6-1 defeat to Benfleet in the Challenge Cup and Wetherall insists his side are now playing for their shirts.

“It was hard to accept, the game was played with very little application,” he said.

“After that game they’re all playing for their shirts, a performance like that gives me every right to give opportunities to players that have been knocking on my door.”