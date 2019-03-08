Former Warren student Mitchell represents England

Talented defender was part of England C squad that beat a Bedfordshire FA XI last week

Former Warren student Scott Mitchell played for his country last week after taking part in a representative match for England C against the Bedfordshire FA.

The match was organised as part of the Bedfordshire FA's celebrations marking their 125th anniversary.

Centre-back Mitchell, who currently plays for Haringey Borough in the Bostik Premier after coming through the youth ranks at Vanarama National League side Dagenham & Redbridge, was part of the England C team that took part in the game.

The match was played at Luton Town's Kenilworth Road ground, with England C 2-0 at the break.

However, the non-league national team rallied in the second half to run out 3-2 victors in a thrilling encounter with Mitchell more than playing his part.

“I was surprised, but pleased when I received the news that I had been selected,” said the 20-year-old defender.

“It was a great experience and I thoroughly enjoyed it.”