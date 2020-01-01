Coronavirus: Movember campaign to connect men over sporting classics

The scoreboard shows the final score after the FIFA World Cup qualifying game between Germany and England at the Olympic Stadium, Munich in 2001 PA Wire/PA Images

The coronavirus pandemic has understandably put sport around the world on hold.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

And while that’s necessary to combat the virus, it has left millions of men at a loss.

But fear not, sports fans – leading men’s health charity Movember has got you covered.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Movember has been working hard to build social connections amongst its community, offering advice, stories, and helping guys have vital conversations in these tough times – and sport plays a huge role in that.

The wonderful world of the internet is unearthing gold from all types of competition, as major organisations dig through their archives to find some of history’s best matches.

From Six Nations Rugby to Wimbledon and the SuperBowl, you can watch some of the strongest rivalries from years gone by in full – and completely free.

Use these matches as an opportunity to connect with mates during lockdown by watching them together, Googlebox-style.

Agree to a time to watch a game online and dial in to a Zoom call with the group while it’s playing. Commentating and reminiscing on the fixture together will help make up for the lost connection in person.

Catching up online over a classic sporting matching is one of Movember’s top eight ways to stay connected with mates during lockdown.

Movember has hand-picked its favourite classic matches to get you started*:

Rugby

International: England vs New Zealand, 1 December 2012 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eot_UAmVg-I

Six Nations: England v Wales, 16 March 2013 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3FRr2aYccz8

International: Scotland v Australia, 25 November 2017 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ynl2W87kLgc

Rugby World Cup: Women’s Final, England v New Zealand, 26 August 2017 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqunpfBQYlw

Football

World Cup Qualifier: Germany v England, 1 September 2001 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bOhWYWS4NGU

La Liga: Real Madrid v FC Barcelona, 19 November 2005 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MZ2GT_35jLQ

FA Cup Final: West Ham v Liverpool, 13 May 2006 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZT13qGp2Jxg

FIFA World Cup Semi Final: Brazil v Germany, 8 July 2014 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jW5jobEpkk4

SheBelives Cup: USA Women v England Women, 4 March 2017 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BODzUwduhTg

Tennis

Wimbledon Final: Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal, 8 July 2007 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-V302lx6ElU

Wimbledon Final: Venus Williams v Serena Williams, 5 July 2008 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sDyKuIwIG6Y

Wimbledon Final: Roger Federer v Novak Djokovic, 14 July 2019 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TUikJi0Qhhw

Cricket

International: Australia vs India, 11 March 2001 (Highlights) – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mQGTXhqVmCQ

You may also want to watch:

Big Bash League Final: Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars, 16 February 2019 (Highlights) – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nBs78lyAQEQ

ICC Cricket World Cup: England v New Zealand, 14 July 2019 (Highlights) – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kwu1yIC-ssg

The Ashes: Day 4, 24 August 2019 (Highlights) – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wamtTEVFDiA

NFL

SuperBowl XLV: Green Bay Packers v Pittsburgh Steelers, 6 February 2011 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WdakQksuoBg

Super Bowl XLIX: New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1 February 2015 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0RFXLwZV_fA

SuperBowl LI: New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons, 5 February 2017 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=noLK78Hgq0A

Rugby League

State Of Origin: NSW v QLD Game II, 25 May 2005 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3qtmKaYs_AU

NRL: Parramatta Eels v Wests Tigers, 21 April 2014 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8JVeOfhXtzc

Super League: Castleford Tigers v St Helens, 28 September 2017 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NSzs_VLGsQ8

Super League: Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos, 14 May 2019 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ARFvo7Y6RZc

NBA

NBA Finals: Chicago Bulls v Los Angeles Lakers, Game I, 2 June 1991 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tB0ZCZyLHHk

NBA Finals: Phoenix Suns v Chicago Bulls, Game IV, 16 June 1993 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vy0sIU56klI

NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver Nuggets, 19 February 2012 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bkMMEoF6owE

NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics, 25 May 2018 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mx6osMPPMao

Boxing

World Heavyweight Title: George Foreman v Muhammad Ali, 30 October 1974 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=55AasOJZzDE&=&index=15&=&t=0s

WBA Heavyweight Championship: Mike Tyson v Evander Holyfield II, 28 June 1997 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L6FE_MIQeNk

World Heavyweight Title: Andy Ruiz Jr v Anthony Joshua II, 7 December 2019 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2SNVHdS61PY

Olympics

Vancouver Winter Olympics: Men’s Snowboard Half-Pipe, 18 February 2010 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GGzqxNkt3q0

London Olympic Games: Swimming, Semi-Finals & Finals, Day 1, 28 July 2012 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M4oHbdtJJ9M

London Olympic Games: Athletics, Integrated Finals, Day 8, 4 August 2012 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mQybhPncP1A

Rio Olympic Games: Men’s Rugby Sevens Gold Medal Match, Fiji v Team GB, 11 August 2016 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EEbjBodEddw

*Movember does not own the rights to/have affiliation with any of the videos included in this article, nor does it claim to.