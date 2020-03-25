Search

Advanced search

National League asks FA for season to be ended because of coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 15:29 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:29 25 March 2020

Ashley Palmer of Stockport heads clear from Kenny Clark of Dagenham in the National League. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Ashley Palmer of Stockport heads clear from Kenny Clark of Dagenham in the National League. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The National League has asked the Football Association to end the 2019/20 season “as soon as possible” but is yet to make a decision on any possible outcomes.

Following a board discussion on Monday, the league says a consensus was reached between clubs to bring the season to an end because of player contracts, many of which are due to expire in May.

In a statement, the National League’s CEO Michael Tattersall said: “The FA have been asked to assist us with making the decisions to officially postpone all remaining National League fixtures and to end the season as soon as possible for the purposes of player contracts.

“The National League is also working with the FA to define all reasonable and practical options for the determination of the 2019/20 season and to provide guidance to clubs on dealing with player contracts, player registrations and the application of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

“We will continue to press for updates and will ensure that any further information is relayed to clubs as soon as it is received.

“The League is very aware that clubs are looking for answers and greater certainty and we remain focused on delivering these in the most timely manner possible.

“Above all we wish everyone a safe and healthy passage through these turbulent times.”

The league could be declared null or voided or decided on a points per game basis to determine who goes up and down.

Most Read

Woman pronounced dead in Dagenham

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called to Dagenham Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Family’s tribute to ‘bubbly’ Dagenham woman who died after coronavirus diagnosis

Rosemary Owusu. Picture: GoFundMe/family

Mum pleas for help finding daughter, 16, missing from Dagenham

Jessica Glover has not been seen or heard of by family since Tuesday, March 17. Picture: Sasha Peart

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Coronavirus: Non-urgent surgeries and chemo appointments on hold at Queen’s and King George hospitals

BHRUT's coronavirus pod outside Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Most Read

Woman pronounced dead in Dagenham

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called to Dagenham Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Family’s tribute to ‘bubbly’ Dagenham woman who died after coronavirus diagnosis

Rosemary Owusu. Picture: GoFundMe/family

Mum pleas for help finding daughter, 16, missing from Dagenham

Jessica Glover has not been seen or heard of by family since Tuesday, March 17. Picture: Sasha Peart

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Coronavirus: Non-urgent surgeries and chemo appointments on hold at Queen’s and King George hospitals

BHRUT's coronavirus pod outside Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

National League asks FA for season to be ended because of coronavirus pandemic

Ashley Palmer of Stockport heads clear from Kenny Clark of Dagenham in the National League. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Coronavirus: Ex-England striker Clive Allen tests positive

Clive Allen celebrates scoring for Tottenham against former club QPR

‘No official decision’ made on whether to end or resume non-league football seasons says FA

The latest non-league update after action was postponed due to the coronavirus (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Lockdown: 7 useful resources to help educate your children

Find out some novel ways to keep your children educated and entertained indoors. Photo: Dominic Lipinski

Take our daily pub quiz: March 25

See how you get on in today's pub quiz Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24