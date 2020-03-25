National League asks FA for season to be ended because of coronavirus pandemic

Ashley Palmer of Stockport heads clear from Kenny Clark of Dagenham in the National League. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The National League has asked the Football Association to end the 2019/20 season “as soon as possible” but is yet to make a decision on any possible outcomes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Following a board discussion on Monday, the league says a consensus was reached between clubs to bring the season to an end because of player contracts, many of which are due to expire in May.

In a statement, the National League’s CEO Michael Tattersall said: “The FA have been asked to assist us with making the decisions to officially postpone all remaining National League fixtures and to end the season as soon as possible for the purposes of player contracts.

“The National League is also working with the FA to define all reasonable and practical options for the determination of the 2019/20 season and to provide guidance to clubs on dealing with player contracts, player registrations and the application of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

“We will continue to press for updates and will ensure that any further information is relayed to clubs as soon as it is received.

“The League is very aware that clubs are looking for answers and greater certainty and we remain focused on delivering these in the most timely manner possible.

“Above all we wish everyone a safe and healthy passage through these turbulent times.”

The league could be declared null or voided or decided on a points per game basis to determine who goes up and down.