National League competitions suspended indefinitely

The National League has suspended the season in all three of its divisions indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Action had already been postponed because of the current situation until April 3 but will now be suspended until the league makes a decision on how to end the season.

In a statement, the National League said: “The National League board met earlier today and has reviewed its prior decision to suspend the competition until at least April 3, 2020.

“In consideration of the very serious and unprecedented national public health emergency caused by the coronavirus, the board has taken the decision to suspend the National League, National League North and National League South competitions indefinitely.

“The National League is currently obtaining specialist legal advice, is consulting regularly with the Football Association and other stakeholders, and is committed to involving its member clubs in a pending decision on how best to conclude the 2019/20 season.”

A decision is expected to be made soon on whether the season will be completed, declared null and void or if the league opts to choose a different method of determining the final league positions.

No teams will be relegated from the National League South and North because of the decision to declare leagues in step three to six of the non-league pyramid null and void.