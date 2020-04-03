Search

Advanced search

National League competitions suspended indefinitely

PUBLISHED: 16:44 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:44 31 March 2020

The National League has been suspended indefinitely (pic: John Walton/PA Images)

The National League has been suspended indefinitely (pic: John Walton/PA Images)

PA Archive/PA Images

The National League has suspended the season in all three of its divisions indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Action had already been postponed because of the current situation until April 3 but will now be suspended until the league makes a decision on how to end the season.

In a statement, the National League said: “The National League board met earlier today and has reviewed its prior decision to suspend the competition until at least April 3, 2020.

“In consideration of the very serious and unprecedented national public health emergency caused by the coronavirus, the board has taken the decision to suspend the National League, National League North and National League South competitions indefinitely.

“The National League is currently obtaining specialist legal advice, is consulting regularly with the Football Association and other stakeholders, and is committed to involving its member clubs in a pending decision on how best to conclude the 2019/20 season.”

A decision is expected to be made soon on whether the season will be completed, declared null and void or if the league opts to choose a different method of determining the final league positions.

No teams will be relegated from the National League South and North because of the decision to declare leagues in step three to six of the non-league pyramid null and void.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Barking shopkeeper calls for premises rent to be deferred to help stay afloat

Shazzadur Rahman opened Party Beee in Faircross Parade, Barking, in Janury 2019. Picture: S Rahman

Town Hall approves ‘affordable’ homes plans in Dagenham

An artist's impression of the Oxlow development. Picture: Be First

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A paramedic wearing personal protective equipment as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Free parking for keyworkers introduced across Barking and Dagenham

Free parking has been introduced for key workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: LBBD

Coronavirus: Seen a business open that shouldn’t be? Report it to the council

Many businesses in Barking must remain closed under the latest government guidance. Picture: LBBD

Most Read

Coronavirus: Barking shopkeeper calls for premises rent to be deferred to help stay afloat

Shazzadur Rahman opened Party Beee in Faircross Parade, Barking, in Janury 2019. Picture: S Rahman

Town Hall approves ‘affordable’ homes plans in Dagenham

An artist's impression of the Oxlow development. Picture: Be First

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A paramedic wearing personal protective equipment as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Free parking for keyworkers introduced across Barking and Dagenham

Free parking has been introduced for key workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: LBBD

Coronavirus: Seen a business open that shouldn’t be? Report it to the council

Many businesses in Barking must remain closed under the latest government guidance. Picture: LBBD

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A paramedic wearing personal protective equipment as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

National League competitions suspended indefinitely

The National League has been suspended indefinitely (pic: John Walton/PA Images)

Bowls clubs in jeopardy as national and county season is cancelled

Kevin Fitzgerald of Wanstead Central at the Essex County Bowls Club

Free FA Superkicks app to help keep children entertained

The free FA Superkicks app is helping to keep children entertained during the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic (pic essexfa.com)

West Ham FA Cup hero Taylor was almost cup-tied for 1975 triumph

West Ham United's two-goal hero Alan Taylor (c) celebrates with teammates Billy Bonds (l) and Trevor Brooking (r) after the match
Drive 24