National League games to go ahead but matches postponed in other non-league divisions because of coronavirus

National League games will go ahead despite the outbreak of the coronavirus. Pictured is action from Dagenham & Redbridge's clash with Stockport County earlier this season. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The National League has announced that games in all three of its divisions will go ahead tomorrow despite the coronavirus outbreak.

But all Southern League matches between Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 22 have been postponed, while the Isthmian League has postponed games scheduled for tomorrow and during the middle of next week.

Sawbridgeworth Town v Ilford and Hoddesdon Town v Tower Hamlets have also been postponed by the Essex Senior League as a precaution.

It comes after games in the Premier League and English Football League were postponed until April 4 and April 3 respectively.

National League, National League South and National League North games will be allowed to go ahead tomorrow.

In a statement, the National League said: 'The National League will keep the operation of its competition under constant and diligent review, and will remain in compliance with government advice at all times.

'The Football Association has offered its guidance, and made it clear the decision to continue or to suspend a competition is a matter for each league to make.'

The BetVictor Isthmian League has said it will 'review the situation daily as to when fixtures can recommence'.

Meanwhile, the BetVictor Southern League has said it will review the situation on Friday, March 20 to decide whether the league can continue from Monday, March 23.

The Essex Senior Cup final between Dagenham & Redbridge and Billericay Town, which was due to take place on March 31, has been postponed with a new date to be decided.