National League postpones games until April due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 18:09 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:09 16 March 2020

The National League has been postponed until April because of the coronavirus (pic: David Davies/PA)

The National League has been postponed until April because of the coronavirus (pic: David Davies/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

The National League has suspended all competition until April 3 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

All games in the National League, National League North and National League South are affected, which comes after the Premier League, EFL and other non-league divisions decided to postpone their seasons.

The National League had decided on Friday that games at the weekend would go ahead, though many teams then took the decision to postpone their games themselves.

In a statement, the league said: “At its Board Meeting on Friday, the National League decided to use its best endeavours to keep its season going in the face of unprecedented adversity

“However, with the current coronavirus (COVID-19) reaching global pandemic levels it has to accept that the situation is now out of its own control.

“In the knowledge of the government measures now announced including not to support sporting events with emergency services workers it is clearly not practical for its fixtures to be fulfilled in the immediate future.

“In those circumstances and in line with The Football Association and the Professional Game, at a Board Meeting today, The National League has decided that its competition is now suspended until at least 3rd April 2020.

“The National League will continue to monitor the situation, but trusts that its loyal clubs, fans, players, officials, staff, volunteers and sponsors will accept that it has had no other choice but to reach this decision.

“It wishes everybody connected with the competition and indeed the whole country a safe passage through these turbulent times.”

