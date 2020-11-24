Barking’s new signing Munday reveals boss has been setting tasks

New Barking signing Kane Munday has revealed that manager Justin Gardner has been setting them challenges while also admitting the reasons behind him joining the Blues.

The full-back moved to the Blues following a few months playing for Isthmian North outfit AFC Sudbury.

Munday admitted players should now be used to keeping themselves fit in lockdowns after having to do it already this year.

“Fitness levels had to be high to play the way Danny Laws and Dave Cannon wanted to play so the first lockdown I used the time well to prepare myself for that,” he said.

“With the second lockdown happening it’s definitely difficult for clubs and players to keep momentum and match fitness to the levels they were before.

“Justin (Gardner) has been in contact numerous times with challenges and updates which all the players have been on board with. We all know the importance of keeping fit so we can keep competing in this league so hopefully it won’t take too long when we are back to get back to 100 per cent.”

He added: “For me I’m still working throughout lockdown as I did before, so not a lot has changed for me other than trying to replace the days I would train with Barking with running and cycling to keep me ticking over.

“I’m definitely hoping to make a good first impression so fingers crossed when it’s safe to do so I’ll be back playing and contributing to winning ways.”

Munday revealed the opportunity of playing under Gardner, on the new 3G pitch, and in a different league were all reasons that attracted him to Mayesbrook Park.

“I think it helped that I’d played Barking twice already this season, once in pre-season where Sudbury came out on top, another in a cup competition where Barking won within 90 minutes,” he said.

“I remember both games well and remember one of the Barking coaching staff praising me after the cup game at Sudbury.

“I thought tactically Barking learnt from the pre-season game and played on the counter which worked well with the players they had playing that day.

“I went and had a chat with Justin at the ground, he explained where I would fit into the team and what he thought of me as obviously he had a good insight seeing me play twice in a short space of time.

“I was impressed with the new facilities at Barking which definitely contributed to my decision. The chance to play in a new area at step four was something slightly out of my comfort zone, and the chat with Justin was positive so I think a combination of those was what made me decide Barking was the right place to go to.”

The full-back can also play in midfield and is not fussed which position he is used in at his new club when football can safely return at grassroots level.

“I felt I had a positive pre-season, I’d played centre midfield and down the left and enjoyed both dynamics of what was expecting in those positions,” he said.

“I think playing in either of those areas would suit me and help me contribute to more winning performances with Barking. Being left-footed gives balance and more options for the team, and definitely being confident to play football on the 3G at Barking will help bring the best out of me.”

Munday enjoyed his time with the Yellows where he mainly operated as a left wing-back and felt he was doing well but now believes the move has come at the right time.

“I started this season with Sudbury where I’d had a previous spell, we had a really good pre-season, with a few additions including myself which looked to shape up for a good squad,” he said.

“With Danny and Dave, the coaching staff that were originally there before I signed, I’d been with them throughout the academy and I knew the demand in which they had from me.

“When the season started I played every game at left wing back which in a 3-5-2 is very demanding, but I prepared myself well throughout the first lockdown and like I said I felt I was doing well.”