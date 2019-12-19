Search

New 'Boot Room' portal to help football coaches

PUBLISHED: 09:30 21 December 2019

A new 'Boot Room' portal has been launched online to help football coaches

A new 'Boot Room' portal has been launched online to help football coaches

Archant

Coaches looking for new ideas to incorporate into their 2020 football sessions will now find it easier to develop themselves and their players.

The FA's new 'Boot Room' portal at www.thefa.com is a digital home for learning which offers engaging content to help support individuals on their coaching journey.

The new hub is dedicated to useful content, articles and interviews as well as courses and additional learning (Continuing Professional Development) and is recommended by the Essex FA Coach Education Department.

It is made up of three main sections - Coaching, Interviews and Courses - and a further three supporting areas - Philosophy, News, and Support.

On the Coaching section, more than 90 sessions, guides and top tips have been published which are all easily searchable. Simply select a topic you're interested in and see relevant articles, sessions and guides.

The Interviews area has insights from over 40 of the biggest names across football, while in the Courses section, you can browse FA learning opportunities and find the next step in your coaching journey.

There's also a dedicated news page for coaching updates, and a new home for support initiatives such as the FA Coach Mentor programme, coach bursaries and Elite Coach Menteeship opportunities.

The England DNA is also on the Boot Room. It's easier than ever before to discover the coaching and playing principles which support all England teams.

The Boot Room is free-to-access and open to all coaches, either by visiting www.thefa.com/learning or by clicking on the 'Learning' tab on www.thefa.com.

Further information on coaching can be found at www.essexfa.com, by following @EssexCountyFA and @EssexCoaches on Twitter and by searching for 'EssexFootball' on Facebook.

