New matchday app to help grassroots football clubs

A new matchday app is being launched to help grassroots football clubs with various matters Archant

Club secretaries, managers and coaches can now organise matches and training more easily thanks to an FA initiative alongside PayPal - the free FA Matchday app.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A new matchday app is being launched to help grassroots football clubs with various matters A new matchday app is being launched to help grassroots football clubs with various matters

It is set to help to reduce the admin time needed to run a grassroots football team, with the app enabling over a million grassroots players to pay their match fees with their smartphones, plus users can now make annual and instalment payments.

This is a major benefit, especially for parents and guardians involved with youth teams. Future updates to the app will also include direct debit and billing agreements.

The partnership between The FA and PayPal sees the two organisations collaborate on further initiatives to support grassroots football.

Freeing-up time previously spent on admin tasks paves the way for coaches and managers to focus on their players and team's progress plus selecting their line-ups, enhancing their grassroots football experience.

A new matchday app is being launched to help grassroots football clubs with various matters A new matchday app is being launched to help grassroots football clubs with various matters

The app automates many tasks and can assist with notifying a squad who is in the team, where the next game is and what time it kicks-off.

You may also want to watch:

Managers will see if anyone is currently suspended and this is all in a safe and secure environment backed by The FA, who will also ensure it has up-to-date, comprehensive information on players, clubs, fixtures and leagues.

England manager Gareth Southgat, has reflected on his own grassroots experience, from his first taste of the beautiful game as a young player to helping coach his son's team.

A new matchday app is being launched to help grassroots football clubs with various matters A new matchday app is being launched to help grassroots football clubs with various matters

These experiences shaped Southgate's view on the importance of role models within the game, but also his understanding of the off-pitch challenges which are part and parcel of grassroots sport.

He said: "To be able to transfer funds at the push of a button will be absolute heaven for clubs up and down the country. The app is a tool that will save people hours of administration and follow-up.

"It's not just matchdays, it's making sure you've got officials available, reporting the scoreline. To be able to do that all in one place, and on the move, makes such a difference."

In order to use the app, users need to be 'Matchday ready'. This means their league register their players via the FA Whole Game System (WGS), their team have a manager or coach assigned to them in WGS and The FA have an email address for them in their system.

A new matchday app is being launched to help grassroots football clubs with various matters A new matchday app is being launched to help grassroots football clubs with various matters

Find out how to become matchday ready at thefa.com/get-involved/matchday. To see how PayPal are supporting football, visit paypal.com/uk/webapps/mpp/grassroots.