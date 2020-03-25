Search

‘No official decision’ made on whether to end or resume non-league football seasons says FA

PUBLISHED: 12:58 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:59 25 March 2020

The latest non-league update after action was postponed due to the coronavirus (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The latest non-league update after action was postponed due to the coronavirus (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Football Association (FA) says a decision is still yet to be made on whether the National League and other non-league seasons will resume or be cancelled.

A report from the Evening Standard said that National League is “preparing to cancel all remaining fixtures” this season after the campaign was postponed due to the coronavirus.

It came after a statement from the Southern League and Isthmian League, who want to terminate their seasons, on Tuesday which said that the National League “wished to resume the 2019-20 season at some point”.

In now deleted tweets on Tuesday, the Essex Senior League (ESL) said that the FA had told them that step five and six leagues “must end immediately” but that a decision is yet to be made on how to best end the season.

The ESL added that the “consensus was there is no option of any football being played for the rest of this season due to the coronavirus”.

But the FA insists no decision has been made, with a spokesperson stating: “We remain in regular dialogue and consultation with all stakeholders regarding next steps across both the men’s and women’s National League pyramid and grassroots football.

“No official decision has been made yet. Our primary concern is for the safety and welfare of clubs, players, staff and supporters during this unprecedented time.”

'No official decision' made on whether to end or resume non-league football seasons says FA

