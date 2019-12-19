Nominate now for Essex FA Fair Play Awards

Anyone who witnessed a specific act of exceptionally good conduct at a match can put an individual or team forward for the latest stage of the Essex FA Fair Play Awards by December 31.

Sportsmanship and good conduct in grassroots football in December could be worthy of a reward, with nominations being welcomed for a limited time.

Monthly winners are being awarded throughout the season, building towards an overall vote for the 2019/20 victors in June.

As part of the 2018-21 'Moving Forward' Strategy, the County FA aim to promote exceptional conduct and celebrate the best elements of the game, encouraging similar behaviour in all formats of youth and adult football.

A voucher will be awarded to the winners and Helen Hever, the Essex FA designated safeguarding officer, is looking forward to assessing the nominations.

Hever said: "This is a wonderful opportunity to recognise everyone who embraces fair play, making the football experience more enjoyable for all involved.

"Football is, of course, a competitive game, so having an award for fair play gives us a chance to reward those who are nominated for their sportsmanship and attitude towards how the game should be played."

Nominations are open until Tuesday December 31 to recognise fair play which took place in December.

To put someone forward, comment on the Essex FA's Facebook post (search for 'EssexFootball') with your details and the nominee's name (club/team and age group, where applicable), a description of why your nominee should win.

Harold Wood Athletic Veterans team won the November award, having been nominated by Kieran Gayler.

He said:"I'd like to nominate Harold Wood Athletic Veterans for the way they handled the situation and assisted when a player of the opposing team (Blackmore Knights Veterans) suffered a broken leg during their match, which I was refereeing, on November 10 in the Greene King Essex Veterans League Premier Division.

"The match had, to that point, had been very competitive, but the whole team rallied round, showed nothing but concern and respect and stayed to help in cold and wet conditions until the ambulance arrived, and for some time afterwards.

"Their goalkeeper (who was in no way to blame for the injury) also made the effort to contact the injured player after his hospital treatment to offer help later in the week. They conducted themselves in an exemplary way and deserve to be recognised for it."