Nominate now for Grassroots Football Awards

The FA and McDonald’s Grassroots Football Awards are back for 2020 and the Essex FA are inviting online nominations.

These can be made at essexfa.com to celebrate the local football heroes, clubs and leagues who make a positive difference across their communities.

During these difficult times, the awards are a chance to celebrate the work which goes into the grassroots game and say a big thank you to the incredible volunteers who inspire individuals to make football safer and more enjoyable for all. Submissions are welcome until Monday May 18.

Individuals should be nominated by someone else (not themselves), while anyone can nominate their own club and/or league.

The categories for this year’s awards have been chosen to reflect the diversity of local football communities and the positive impact the sport can have.

The awards are split into 10 categories:

Grassroots Coach of the Year for Youth

Grassroots Coach of the Year for Adults

Grassroots Club of the Year

Grassroots League of the Year

Grassroots Volunteer of the Year

Rising Star of the Year

Grassroots Grounds Team of the Year

Grassroots Project of the Year

‘We Only Do Positive’ - Parents Respect Award

Grassroots Match Official of the Year

Nominations should include evidence of the difference and impact the nominee has had on the people around them.

The FA’s Progressive, Respectful, Inclusive, Determined, and Excellent values and behaviours are the backbone of the awards in an effort to identify the people who embed them in their clubs, leagues and local communities.

To nominate your grassroots hero, follow the link at essexfa.com by Monday May 18. Information is also shared by @EssexCountyFA on Twitter, as well as through the ‘EssexFootball’ page on Facebook. More about the award criteria can be found at www.thefa.com/mcdonaldsgrassrootsawards.