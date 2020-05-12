Nominate now for Grassroots Football Awards

The deadline for the Grassroots Football Awards is May 18 Archant

The Essex FA are looking for more nominations as the deadline for the FA and McDonald’s Grassroots Football Awards draws closer.

Monday May 18 is the last day to put names forward for the awards, which celebrate the individuals, clubs and leagues who make a positive difference across their communities.

There are categories for coaches, volunteers, groundstaff, projects and referees, as well as parents who promote good conduct on the sidelines.

As such, the Essex FA are particularly keen to receive submissions for the ‘We Only Do Positive’ Parents Respect award category.

During such difficult times, the awards are a chance to recognise the invaluable work which goes into the grassroots game and say a big thank you to the incredible volunteers who inspire people to make football safer and more enjoyable for all.

There have been some excellent submissions so far, but the Essex FA would like one final push before the deadline.

Individuals should be nominated by someone else (not themselves), though anyone can nominate their own club and/or league.

The categories for this year’s awards have been chosen to reflect the diversity of local football communities and the positive impact the sport can have. The awards are split into ten categories:

Grassroots Coach of the Year for Youth

Grassroots Coach of the Year for Adults

Grassroots Club of the Year

Grassroots League of the Year

Grassroots Volunteer of the Year

Rising Star of the Year

Grassroots Grounds Team of the Year

Grassroots Project of the Year

‘We Only Do Positive’ - Parents Respect Award

Grassroots Match Official of the Year

Nominations should include evidence of the difference and impact the nominee has had on the people around them. The FA’s Progressive, Respectful, Inclusive, Determined, and Excellent values and behaviours are the backbone of the awards in an effort to identify the people who embed them in their clubs, leagues and local communities.

To nominate your grassroots hero, follow the link at essexfa.com by Monday May 18.

Information is also shared by @EssexCountyFA on Twitter, as well as through the ‘EssexFootball’ page on Facebook. More about the award criteria can be found at thefa.com/mcdonaldsgrassrootsawards.