Nominate your 'Footie Mum' now!

The Essex FA are welcoming nominations for best 'Footie Mum' Archant

If you would like to celebrate the valued female presence in local grassroots football then nominate someone for the Essex FA's #CelebrateEssex 'Footie Mum' award.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The monthly competition recognises the unpaid efforts of grassroots volunteer legends, and this month's category has been specifically scheduled to coincide with International Women's Day on Sunday (March 8) and Mother's Day (Sunday March 22).

Once nominations close, the contest will then reach the voting stage on Twitter.

#CelebrateEssex showcases profiles of local football heroes, increasing their visibility as role models to engage new members and inspire them to join the grassroots community as volunteers.

The County FA are inviting Footie Mum nominations before the deadline, when submissions will be assessed to decide who'll feature in a poll to identify the latest winner.

A 'Footie Mum' could be due a special mention for the support they offer their son or daughter before, during or after a game in any number of ways.

They could help to make sure their 'star player' gets to training safely, enjoys participating in matches and is supported to do their best, providing encouragement afterwards… win, lose or draw.

Volunteers are the lifeblood of grassroots football, putting in countless hours of their time so others can enjoy playing. The game needs more helpers, but it also needs to retain and recognise those already involved.

Through this monthly Twitter competition, #CelebrateEssex aims to do just that, promoting ten different roles throughout the year.

#CelebrateEssex captured the imagination of the community during 2018/19, resulting in media coverage plus thousands of Twitter interactions.

A total of 104 nominations were made, with 8,703 votes cast, and all nominees were publicly thanked. Future 2020 categories will feature: April: Treasurer, May: Secretary, June: Chairperson.

Last year's Footie Mum winner was Lisa Ursell from Frinton & Walton YFC, who said: "I'm not going to lie, sometimes it can be hard, but it really is a great club to be a part of. Someone is always on-hand to answer a question or offer support. I'm part of a fantastic team full of people who all give up so much time to make the club what it is."

Stage One: Make Your Nomination on Twitter

If you know a Footie Mum who you think should receive some special thanks, anyone can make a nomination by tweeting (by March 11):

"I nominate [Insert Name or Twitter Username] from [Insert Club/Team or Twitter Username] as the @EssexCountyFA #CelebrateEssex Footie Mum winner because…"

State why your nominee should be the winner and be as descriptive as you can in 280 characters! It's important to use the #CelebrateEssex hashtag to ensure your entry is registered.

You may also want to watch:

Stage Two: Nominations Reviewed

Once the window closes, all the nominations received will be collated and a panel will decide which individual will be progressed to the Twitter poll/vote...

Stage Three: Let Voting Commence!

A Twitter poll/vote will be available at @EssexCountyFA for seven days, featuring profiles of the nominees so voters can make an informed decision on who to vote for.

Stage Four: And Our Winner Is…

The winner of the poll will be contacted to be that month's 'Volunteer of the Month', who'll receive a prize, publicity and an invitation to the Essex County FA's 2020 Awards Evening.

Follow the #CelebrateEssex hashtag on Twitter to keep track of the competition. To find out more about volunteering in grassroots Essex football, visit essexfa.com/volunteers, follow @EssexCountyFA on Twitter and search for 'EssexFootball' on Facebook.

#CelebrateEssex Terms and Conditions:

*prizes must relate to the category the individual has won

*previous category winners are ineligible for 2019/20 nomination

*irregular voting patterns could result in the suspension of a category

International Women's Day (internationalwomensday.com) has been celebrated annually on March 8 since 1911.

The day is not country, group or organization-specific and belongs to all groups collectively, everywhere. This year's theme is #EachForEqual.

During International Women's Day, many grassroots football clubs and organisations use the occasion to share details of the ever-growing opportunities for females to get involved with the game as players, coaches, referees or volunteers. To find out more, visit essexfa.com.