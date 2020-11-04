West Ham’s disappointment with defeat to Liverpool is a sign of progress under Moyes

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (left) and West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United fan and budding journalist Kwame Boakye says the disappointment following the 2-1 defeat at Liverpool shows what a good job the manager is doing.

West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko (left) and Liverpool's Nathaniel Phillips battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko (left) and Liverpool's Nathaniel Phillips battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.

It shows how far we have come under David Moyes that we can be disappointed at leaving fortress Anfield without anything to show for our considerable efforts.

Dare I say that, without the softest of penalties conceded just before half time and with a fit Michail Antonio up top, we may have come away with three points.

Whilst Liverpool had the vast majority of possession it was all filler and no killer. We never really looked in danger up until that penalty.

I do hope someone has checked on poor Mo Salah because by the theatrical nature of his dive I can only assume he’s going to be out for some time, and only managed to last the remainder of the game on pure adrenalin.

The resistance at Anfield was admirable. West Ham sides of old would’ve easily capitulated in the face of the relentless Reds onslaught, but we showed fight and commitment to stay on level terms until the latter stages and in the end we lost to a moment of brilliance.

The unbeaten run may now be over but in many ways the season can really begin.

Fulham and Sheffield United are up next, two sides currently winless and languishing at the bottom of the league.

However, now the pressure is on Moyes’ boys, we are expected to take six points from those games after the heroics against Wolves, Leicester, Spurs and Man City.

West Ham must now rise to meet these expectations, not shy away from them. However without the talismanic Antonio this will not be easy.

Antonio’s pace, power, ability to hold the ball up and of course score goals will be sorely missed and £45million Sebastien Haller has never convinced in a Hammers shirt. However this is his chance.

He was non-existent at Liverpool but when our opponents have over 70 per cent possession our enigmatic frontman can’t expect much in the way of service.

Against Scott Parker’s men you would expect us to dominate the ball and we will need the Haller that was once one of Europe’s most sought-after strikers to stand up and deliver.

It’s not just the languid Frenchman who needs to step up. Time and time again we have seen West Ham raise their game for glamorous London derbies or when Manchester United or Liverpool come to town.

Fulham and Sheffield United aren’t exactly exciting or sexy opponents, but we must treat both fixtures as if they are.