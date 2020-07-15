Pacheco ‘can’t wait to grow’ at West Ham

Manchester City'’s Janine Beckie in action with Reading's Mazi Pacheco during the 2019-20 Barclays FA Women's Super League season PA Archive/PA Images

New West Ham United Women’s signing Maz Pacheco says she ‘can’t wait to grow’ as a player after joining the club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pacheco signed from Reading ahead of the 2020-21 Super League season, having previously played under Hammers manager Matt Beard during their time at Liverpool.

The left-back becomes West Ham’s second new signing of the summer, after they brought in Australian international goalkeeper Mackenzie

At Reading Pacheco featured in 36 matches in all competitions and she told West Ham TV: “I’m very excited to join West Ham, a brand new team that is still very much at the start of their journey, and I think that’s like I am as well.

“It’s about growing together and I really like the idea of growing together with the club and giving everything I can for this shirt. With the players that have been kept, it’s a good group to be around and I can’t wait to get started with them.”

You may also want to watch:

Pacheco went on to praise manager Beard and compared him to a father figure as she added: “Matt is almost like a dad figure to me. To have that relationship, I think, is so important, especially for me as a player.

“I know what I want from a manager and I know what I need him to be and I know what I need to be for him, so it’s good that we have that relationship.

“I know ‘Beardy’ through Liverpool, where he brought be through the Academy. We’ve already got that relationship and it was a case of building that back up this year and getting my confidence back. I think West Ham is certainly the place to do that.

“It was a good, hard two years at Reading. I went there from Doncaster and stepped back up to the Women’s Super League and it was a big step for me.

“Reading helped me massively and now, for me, it’s a case of putting everything I’ve learned from them into practise here and becoming even better.

“I think I’ve got loads of years ahead of me and I want to keep going in that direction. I want to climb through the leagues and start winning things.

“I know West Ham got to the Final of the FA Cup a couple of years ago, and it would be good to replicate that, go even better, and push even higher up the league too.”