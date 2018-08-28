‘Romford Pele’ visits Goals Dagenham to back Accept No Substitutes campaign

Ray Parlour dropped in on GOALS Dagenham to back the Accept No Substitutes campaign (pic Victory Visuals Harvey Gibson) Harvey Gibson Victory Visuals

Former Arsenal star and England international Ray Parlour – the Romford Pele – dusted off his boots to join 5-a-side players as a surprise 10th man at GOALS Dagenham last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ray Parlour (pic Victory Visuals Harvey Gibson) Ray Parlour (pic Victory Visuals Harvey Gibson)

Footballers at GOALS, the UK’s leading small-sided football provider, are leading a New Year revolution by burning an astonishing 250 million calories during games this month alone.

And Parlour made his own contribution to that total at GOALS Dagenham in support of GOALS’ “Accept No Substitutes” campaign – showcasing GOALS’ unique new app which can help players find an extra local game if they want to boost their fitness and helps captains and organisers find a 10th player if they’re short.

Parlour said: “Five-a-sides is a brilliant way to keep fit so I’m fully behind this campaign. We used to love playing 5s at Arsenal, under George Graham and then Arsene Wenger, we couldn’t wait for Fridays when we’d play 5v5 and it would always get very competitive!”

With an average 747 calories burned during a one-hour game of 5-a-side football – according to a recent study – it means players are set to burn in excess of a collective 250 million calories in a single month.

GOALS have been keeping a live running tally on the volume of calories burned in January using a special online “totaliser” and will publish the estimated final figure after final matches on January 31.

Other club legends will be making surprise appearances at selected GOALS clubs and head of marketing JP Murphy said: “Ray was an absolute star and showed he hasn’t lost any of the magic that made him an Arsenal Invincible.

“It was a brilliant surprise for our GOALS Dagenham players and staff and another reason that GOALS is top of the league – so accept no substitutes.”

GOALS has 46 clubs across the UK, as well as four in the United States, with more to open across the Atlantic in coming months.

They now boast state-of-the-art clubhouses, exclusive ProTurf® playing surfaces, the biggest and best leagues and FA/Scottish FA accredited referees and coaching, as well as online payment for games through web and app – making organising your game easier than ever.

GOALS’ #AcceptNoSubstitutes campaign will see 5-a-side players across the UK burn 250million calories this January.

To join a local game or find a player check out the new app for GOALS, the UK’s leading small-sided football provider. More info at goalsfootball.co.uk.