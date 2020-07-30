Player registration made easy by Whole Game System

Search

PUBLISHED: 14:01 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:01 30 July 2020

The FA Whole Game System makes player registration easier

The FA Whole Game System makes player registration easier

A new player registration ‘email capture’ tool within the online FA Whole Game System will drastically cut the volunteer time required of grassroots football volunteers.

Previously The FA were aware that it had been a very time-consuming process to register players with a linked parental record and email.

As a result, they have now launched the new tool which allows clubs to safely upload parental emails to multiple players.

Managers and secretaries are already welcoming quicker admin processes such as player contacts, qualifications, discipline records and much more through the online FA Whole Game System, which is accessible via www.essexfa.com.

The feature can be found in the left-hand menu after a user has logged into the portal and clicked on their club tab at the top of the screen.

Off-pitch football activities are becoming faster and more efficient, with players and parents also benefiting from the system which is being using to prepare for the eventual arrival of the 2020/21 season.

Volunteers can access their team’s data all in one place, making club admin and the monitoring of player availability a simpler task.

The FA Whole Game saves clubs time and money. It’s completely free of charge to use and it provides access to special offers, plus other exciting opportunities, such as:

You may also want to watch:

all club data in one safe place, including affiliation, discipline, players, club officials, safeguarding and more

easily accessible information on clubs and players, to make club matchday admin quicker and easier

integrated with FA Full-Time and the Matchday app

can use PayPal to reduce costs and enable cashless matchdays for managers, players or parents of Under 16s footballers

tailored offers from FA partners (via an opt-in)

it’s completely free of charge

Video support for how email capture works for under-16s, as well as further written guidance on each section, can be found at www.essexfa.com.

Information on grassroots Essex football is also shared by @EssexCountyFA on Twitter and by searching for ‘EssexFootball’ on Facebook.

