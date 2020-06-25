Quiz: Premier League hat-trick heroes

As the temperatures soar, how hot are you on Premier League hat-tricks?

Following Antony Martial’s treble for Manchester United in the 3-0 win over Sheffield United in midweek, we’ve put together a special Premier League hat-tricks quiz.

Each answer has a number of points to be won with a full-house being 50. Good luck!

1. Before Martial’s treble, who was the last player to score a Premier League hat-trick for United and, for the full three points, name who it was against and in what season (3 points).

2. Who scored the first-ever Premier League hat-trick, for what team, against whom and in what season (4 points)

3. Who was the first overseas footballer to score a hat-trick in the Premier League, his team, the opposition and the season (4 points)

4. Who scored the first Premier League hat-trick for Liverpool, the opposition and the season (3 points)

5. Name the first player to score a Premier League hat-trick for Tottenham Hostpur, the opposition and season (3 points)

6. Name the first player to score a Premier League hat-trick for Arsenal, the opposition and season (3 points)

7. Name the first player to score a Premier League hat-trick for Chelsea, the opposition and season (3 points)

8. Name the first player to score a Premier League hat-trick for Manchester City, the opposition and season (3 points)

9. Name the 1-2-3 in terms of scoring the most hat-tricks in Premier League history (3 points)

10. Name the three German players to score Premier League hat-tricks – with an extra point for each of their teams (6 points)

11. Name the first three Scottish footballers to net Premier League hat-tricks and who they played for (6 points)

12. Name the first Englishman to score a Premier League hat-trick, his club and who he scored it against for two more points (3 points)

13. Name the six Welsh players to have scored Premier League hat-tricks (6 points)

Answers: 1. Robin Van Persie v Aston Villa in 2012/13; 2. Eric Cantona, Leeds United v Spurs in 1992/93; 3. Efan Ekoku, Everton v Norwich City in 1992/93; 4. Mark Walters v Coventry in 1992/93; 5. Teddy Sheringham v Leeds United in 1992/93; 6. Kevin Campbell v Ipswich in 1993/94; 7. Gavin Peacock v Middlesborough in 1995/96; 8. Paulo Wanchope v Sunderland in 2000/01; 9. Sergio Aguero (12), Alan Shearer (11), Robbie Fowler (9) as at June 25, 2020; 10. Jurgen Klinsmann (Spurs) in 1997/98, Fredi Bobic (Bolton) in 2001/02, Andre Schurle (Chelsea) in 2013/14; 11. John Hendrie (Middlesbrough) in 1992/93, Gordon Strachan (Leeds) in 1992/93, Gary McAllister (Leeds) in 1995/96; 12. Mark Robins, Norwich City v Oldham Athletic in 1992/93; 13. Dean Saunders (Aston Villa) in 1993/94, Mark Hughes (Chelsea) in 1995/96, Gary Speed (Everton) in 1995/96, Rob Earnshaw (West Brom) in 2004/05, Gareth Bale (Spurs) in 2011/12, Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) in 2017/18.