Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Professional sport waits for details on lockdown easing

PUBLISHED: 09:30 11 May 2020

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: John Walton/PA Images)

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: John Walton/PA Images)

PA Archive/PA Images

Professional sports in the UK are awaiting further details on the Government’s plans to ease the lockdown going forward as the Premier League prepares for another meeting on Project Restart later on Monday.

On Sunday evening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeared to put the brakes on a swift return to action when he said it was too soon to significantly ease the lockdown.

More information on when the next steps might be taken is expected to be put before Parliament on Monday.

That will come as the Premier League is meeting to discuss the next steps for its own return, including a discussion on safety protocols.

Monday’s meeting is not expected to include a vote on using neutral venues to complete the season, which has proven one of the most contentious issues of Project Restart so far.

Brighton, Aston Villa and Watford have been critical of the idea, despite warnings it could be a deal-breaker on football resuming at all.

Brighton announced a third Seagulls player had tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. The PA news agency understands the rest of the squad will continue to train both at home and in solo sessions at the club’s training ground.

Two other players, whose names have also not been revealed by the club, contracted the virus earlier in the pandemic. They are understood to have since recovered but it is not clear whether or not they have returned to training yet.

You may also want to watch:

In Spain, LaLiga announced five unnamed players had tested positive for the virus and would go into quarantine.

Other sporting bodies are weighing up the implications of Johnson’s announcement.

The England and Wales Cricket Board tweeted it is working closely with the Government, adding: “Everyone across the sport is hoping that we will see cricket played across England and Wales this summer.”

Formula One had been hoping to stage back-to-back races at Silverstone in July, immediately after races held in Austria, but those plans that could be impacted by Johnson’s announcement that air travellers into the UK would soon be forced to self-isolate for a 14-day period after arrival.

Johnson did give a boost to recreational sport as it was announced that people will be allowed to exercise outdoors more than once a day and play sports from Wednesday, though they must do so only with those in their own households.

The advice applies only in England, with the position in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland unchanged.

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden tweeted: “In tentative steps & in the least risky outdoor environments, we can imminently allow some sports activity like golf, basketball, tennis, fishing - solo/in households. Guidance to follow.”

The R&A responded to the announcement by indicating courses in England would begin to reopen, but urged people to play responsibly.

“As a sport we must work together to resume play responsibly as and when the relevant Government determines it is safe to do so,” a statement said.

“We must ensure that the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved from golfers, to club staff and greenkeepers is maintained at all times. Golf clubs and golfers have observed the lockdown very well and must keep it up and act responsibly as play resumes.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: What has changed with Boris Johnson’s slight easing of lockdown?

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Yui Mok/PA.

Coronavirus: Shops and schools will remain shut until June at the earliest

Prime minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Picture: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Dagenham man jailed for seven years after knifepoint robberies in Romford, Welling and Kent

Florjan Lleshi of Ager Avenue, Dagenham, was jailed for seven years. Picture: Kent Police

Education grant for Barking and Dagenham Council cut by more than £3m

The government's education services grant for Barking and Dagenham Council has been reduced by £3.2million since 2017/18. Picture: Creative Commons

Number of Barking and Dagenham people admitted to hospital for drug-related issues

King George Hospital. Picture: Robin Webster

Most Read

Coronavirus: What has changed with Boris Johnson’s slight easing of lockdown?

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Yui Mok/PA.

Coronavirus: Shops and schools will remain shut until June at the earliest

Prime minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Picture: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Dagenham man jailed for seven years after knifepoint robberies in Romford, Welling and Kent

Florjan Lleshi of Ager Avenue, Dagenham, was jailed for seven years. Picture: Kent Police

Education grant for Barking and Dagenham Council cut by more than £3m

The government's education services grant for Barking and Dagenham Council has been reduced by £3.2million since 2017/18. Picture: Creative Commons

Number of Barking and Dagenham people admitted to hospital for drug-related issues

King George Hospital. Picture: Robin Webster

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Coronavirus: Professional sport waits for details on lockdown easing

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: John Walton/PA Images)

Coronavirus: PM puts brakes on swift return for professional sport

Prime minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Picture: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Children’s hospice supporting families across east London launches £20k Ramadan appeal

Musa is one of many children with life-limiting or life-threatening illnesses helped by Richard House staff. Picture: Hope Lanek/Richard House Children's Hospice

I was there! West Ham fans share memories of being at Wembley on that historic day

First day cover

Greatest day of my career was winning FA Cup for West Ham says legendary goalkeeper Parkes

West Ham players celebrate winning the FA Cup in 1980 (pic Steve Bacon)
Drive 24