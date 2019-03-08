Barking progress past Redbridge in Essex Senior Cup

Ricky Tarbard on the ball (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Essex Senior Cup: Redbridge 1 Barking 2

Barking progressed into the next round of the Essex Senior Cup as they sealed a 2-1 victory over Redbridge.

Goals from Junior Dadson and Eddie Allsopp sealed the win for the Blues despite an equaliser from Taylor Tombides in their third round clash at the Oakside Stadium.

Attacker Junior Dadson opened the scoring in the 33rd minute of the match to give Justin Gardner's men the lead.

They then held onto that lead until the half-time break.

Redbridge brought on forward Taylor Tombides to try change their fortunes and it paid off as the youngster levelled the score just four minutes into the second-half.

It wasn't meant to be for The Motormen as Eddie Allsopp scored for the visitors in the 72nd minute to restore Barking's lead.

The hosts searched for another equaliser but the Blues held firm and sealed the win.

Gardner and his side will now be in the hat for the next round with the draw taking place tomorrow (Wednesday) evening.

Redbridge: Gislette, Abiola (Tombides 46), Blackledge, Brown, Payne, Hall, Henry, Okus (Raymond 88), Harvey, Martin (Tuitt 74), Barlow.

Barking: Joseph, Roult, Peart, Owusu, Hayes (Flemming 65), Bruce, Collins (Artmeladze 69), Bradford, Boakye-Yiadom, Allsopp (Anderson 87), Dadson.

Unused subs: Dixon and Ashman.