Search

Advanced search

Barking progress past Redbridge in Essex Senior Cup

PUBLISHED: 07:46 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:46 05 November 2019

Ricky Tarbard on the ball (pic Terry Gilbert)

Ricky Tarbard on the ball (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Essex Senior Cup: Redbridge 1 Barking 2

Barking progressed into the next round of the Essex Senior Cup as they sealed a 2-1 victory over Redbridge.

Goals from Junior Dadson and Eddie Allsopp sealed the win for the Blues despite an equaliser from Taylor Tombides in their third round clash at the Oakside Stadium.

Attacker Junior Dadson opened the scoring in the 33rd minute of the match to give Justin Gardner's men the lead.

They then held onto that lead until the half-time break.

You may also want to watch:

Redbridge brought on forward Taylor Tombides to try change their fortunes and it paid off as the youngster levelled the score just four minutes into the second-half.

It wasn't meant to be for The Motormen as Eddie Allsopp scored for the visitors in the 72nd minute to restore Barking's lead.

The hosts searched for another equaliser but the Blues held firm and sealed the win.

Gardner and his side will now be in the hat for the next round with the draw taking place tomorrow (Wednesday) evening.

Redbridge: Gislette, Abiola (Tombides 46), Blackledge, Brown, Payne, Hall, Henry, Okus (Raymond 88), Harvey, Martin (Tuitt 74), Barlow.

Barking: Joseph, Roult, Peart, Owusu, Hayes (Flemming 65), Bruce, Collins (Artmeladze 69), Bradford, Boakye-Yiadom, Allsopp (Anderson 87), Dadson.

Unused subs: Dixon and Ashman.

Most Read

Two teenagers stabbbed near Barking Station

Police at the scene this evening. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Billboards of schoolchildren unveiled in every London borough as part of ‘epic’ Steven McQueen project

A billboard in Cable Street, Tower Hamlets. Picture: Theo Christelis

Self-styled entrepreneur and Instagram ‘influencer’ reportedly arrested after get-rich-quick scheme collapse

Com Mirza addressing Leverage members at a packed promotional event. Picture: Submitted

Dagenham man charged with rape following alleged attack in Mayesbrook Park

A man has been charged with rape following an incident in Mayesbrook Park, Dagenham, on Tuesday. Picture: Google

Police appeal after double stabbing on Dagenham street

Two males were stabbed on Rugby Road in Dagenham around 10pm on October 29. Picture: Google.

Most Read

Two teenagers stabbbed near Barking Station

Police at the scene this evening. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Billboards of schoolchildren unveiled in every London borough as part of ‘epic’ Steven McQueen project

A billboard in Cable Street, Tower Hamlets. Picture: Theo Christelis

Self-styled entrepreneur and Instagram ‘influencer’ reportedly arrested after get-rich-quick scheme collapse

Com Mirza addressing Leverage members at a packed promotional event. Picture: Submitted

Dagenham man charged with rape following alleged attack in Mayesbrook Park

A man has been charged with rape following an incident in Mayesbrook Park, Dagenham, on Tuesday. Picture: Google

Police appeal after double stabbing on Dagenham street

Two males were stabbed on Rugby Road in Dagenham around 10pm on October 29. Picture: Google.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking progress past Redbridge in Essex Senior Cup

Ricky Tarbard on the ball (pic Terry Gilbert)

Volunteers hit Barking’s streets in bid to raise voter turnout ahead of general election

Members of Year Here were in Barking talking to members of the public about the issues that matter most to them ahead of the general election on Decmber 12. Picture: Year Here

Essex CC double-winners have celebratory mural unveiled by local artist

Essex CC mural in Chelmsford (Pic: We are the playbook)

Dagenham Boxing Club members in action at national championships

Dagenham Boxing club members at their awards earlier this year (Pic: Dan O'Sullivain)

Cheap goals were costly at Solihull Moors says Dagenham boss Taylor

Peter Taylor looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists