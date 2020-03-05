Register now for new FA Playmaker course

Individuals can now register their interest to be amongst the first to hear about the new FA Playmaker course when it goes live in April, enabling access to free entry-level training for volunteers in the grassroots game.

Supported by BT, FA Playmaker is open to anyone aged 14 or over, is completely free, all online and requires no previous football experience or qualifications to join.

Once signed up, learners will be introduced to the 'brilliant basics' for making safe, fun and inclusive football happen at a grassroots level. Over five online modules, learners will discover how to:

make football 'For All'

connect with their players

create fun sessions

keep football safe

take their next step

The FA appreciate individuals may not want to take a supporting role and may see themselves as leading activity at a grassroots club, centre, or programme.

So, while the modules won't quite make them eligible for leading roles, the course creates the option of becoming an FA Lead Playmaker. This is a step on from the modules and involves taking these extra qualifications:

*FA Safeguarding Children Workshop

*FA Introduction to First Aid in Football

*DBS Check (required if intending to lead sessions with under 18s)

Once they've been completed, FA Lead Playmakers will be eligible for lead volunteer roles within FA participation programmes - such as at Wildcats and Just Play Centres - and at grassroots clubs.

Sign-up also means being entered into a free prize draw to win either tickets to the FA Community Shield, a signed England shirt or a Playmaker training kit bundle worth up to £250.

To be amongst the first to hear when FA Playmaker goes live, interest can be registered via email updates. Sign-up, or find out more, at thefa.com/playmaker.