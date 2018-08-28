Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

O’Brien: Barking continue to grow and will need new clubhouse soon!

PUBLISHED: 16:00 19 December 2018

Every single player signed up to Barking FC poses for the camera (pic: Rob O'Brien).

Every single player signed up to Barking FC poses for the camera (pic: Rob O'Brien).

Archant

The Blues chairman discusses what the future holds for the Bostik North team

Rob O’Brien is delighted with Barking’s growth as a club in recent years and believes there is still more to come.

The Mayesbrook Park outfit have established themselves in the Bostik North over the past 18 months under the guidance of Justin Gardner.

Promotion from the Essex Senior League was secured in the 2016/17 campaign, under the management of Glen Golby and Steve Willis, after foundations were laid and the club are reaping the rewards of a thriving academy now.

Chairman O’Brien, who has worked hard with Mick O’Shea to give Blues a platform to work from, said: “I wanted to let everyone know about our current and future club developments. Over the last six years we have grown from two teams to 16.

“All clubs can grow, but it’s the quality and sustainability that’s very important and on top of the increased numbers, we have also benefited our local community.

“We have partnered with Sydney Russell – the best A-level school when it comes to results in the borough - and they are part of our existing +16 sixth form football scholarship programme and trials are currently open.

“We have also seen several players go on to professional clubs and our younger community engagement programme has seen us affect previously non-active child.”

O’Brien continued: “In recent years our first-team have won the Essex Senior League – gaining 100 points in the process – and we also won the Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy during that period.

“Our youth teams have amassed many London Cup victories between themselves and off the pitch we are in the final stages of securing a long term lease to secure our home for some time to come.

“This will enable us to rebuild our clubhouse facilities to something which will hopefully be better than the ones which existed on the same site previously.

“It’s exciting times. We have worked hard to achieve all this, but Barking FC will not stop there.

“We will increase our boys teams and look at the option of developing a girls section at all ages, which may include a scholarship programme like our boys.

“Our picture shows how big the club has become with over 200 boys signed this season and with further growth, we will really need the new clubhouse soon! Merry Christmas to one and all, and we look forward to seeing everyone again in 2019.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Revealed: Best and worst primary schools in Barking and Dagenham

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Jailed: Thugs who poured corrosive ammonia down man’s throat during ‘brutal’ attack in Ilford

(Left - Right) William Deo, 20; Adam Badejo, 30; Makayla Hajaig, 19. Photo: Met Police

Three teenagers stabbed in street fight in Dagenham

The teenagers were stabbed in in Tenterden Road. Pic: Google

School shuts site due to flooding

Barking Abbey School's Longbridge Road site is closed due to a flood. Picture: Google Maps

NHS worker from Dagenham pens crime novel

Tracy Ryden. Picture: Tracy Ryden

Most Read

Man dies after Ardleigh Green car crash

Police and the London Air Ambulance were called to the scene in Ardleigh Green this afternoon. Photo: Sophie Riches

Tree surgeon who died in Hornchurch wasn’t wearing safety equipment, inquest told

John Hilden from Basildon died after he fell from a tree at a house in Hornchurch. Photo: Tina O'Connor

West Ham stars fly to Barcelona to give Isla Caton a special early Christmas present

Isla with West Ham stars Robert Snodgrass (left) and Mark Noble (right).

Dancing on Ice: Celebrities including Gemma Collins and Brian McFadden practice skating on Romford rink

Gemma Collins is one of the celebrities who has been practicing her ice skating skills at a rink in Romford for Dancing on Ice 2019. Photo: PA / Ian West

Hazardous response team sent to Harold Hill after liquid thrown over boy on bus

Police and the London Ambulance Service in Petersfield Avenue this afternoon.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

O’Brien: Barking continue to grow and will need new clubhouse soon!

Every single player signed up to Barking FC poses for the camera (pic: Rob O'Brien).

Daniel ends year on winning note as Dagenham Boxing Club youngsters show form

Dagenham Boxing Club's Daniel Ogun with his opponent

Cricket: Essex sign Delport for Vitality Blast

Cameron Delport in action for Leicestershire during the 2018 Vitality Blast (pic David Davies/PA)

Athletics: Ultra joy for Barking’s Jones

Barking Road Runners Colin Jones was second in the ultra marathon event at the Dawn til Dusk Races hosted by Sikhs in the City

Ebbsfleet boss Hill says FA Trophy clash with Daggers didn’t go their way

Ebbsfleet manager Garry Hill on the touchline at the Kuflink Stadium (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists