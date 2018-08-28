O’Brien: Barking continue to grow and will need new clubhouse soon!

Rob O’Brien is delighted with Barking’s growth as a club in recent years and believes there is still more to come.

The Mayesbrook Park outfit have established themselves in the Bostik North over the past 18 months under the guidance of Justin Gardner.

Promotion from the Essex Senior League was secured in the 2016/17 campaign, under the management of Glen Golby and Steve Willis, after foundations were laid and the club are reaping the rewards of a thriving academy now.

Chairman O’Brien, who has worked hard with Mick O’Shea to give Blues a platform to work from, said: “I wanted to let everyone know about our current and future club developments. Over the last six years we have grown from two teams to 16.

“All clubs can grow, but it’s the quality and sustainability that’s very important and on top of the increased numbers, we have also benefited our local community.

“We have partnered with Sydney Russell – the best A-level school when it comes to results in the borough - and they are part of our existing +16 sixth form football scholarship programme and trials are currently open.

“We have also seen several players go on to professional clubs and our younger community engagement programme has seen us affect previously non-active child.”

O’Brien continued: “In recent years our first-team have won the Essex Senior League – gaining 100 points in the process – and we also won the Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy during that period.

“Our youth teams have amassed many London Cup victories between themselves and off the pitch we are in the final stages of securing a long term lease to secure our home for some time to come.

“This will enable us to rebuild our clubhouse facilities to something which will hopefully be better than the ones which existed on the same site previously.

“It’s exciting times. We have worked hard to achieve all this, but Barking FC will not stop there.

“We will increase our boys teams and look at the option of developing a girls section at all ages, which may include a scholarship programme like our boys.

“Our picture shows how big the club has become with over 200 boys signed this season and with further growth, we will really need the new clubhouse soon! Merry Christmas to one and all, and we look forward to seeing everyone again in 2019.”