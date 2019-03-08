Roding Cannington 'proud' of efforts despite final defeat to Richard Alibon

Roding Cannington teacher Rob Withers is proud of his squad's achievements despite suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Richard Alibon in the final of the Barking & Dagenham Post Schools' Cup final.

A late strike from Shay Scott sealed their opponents the title but The Cannington Road outfit pushed hard for an equaliser late on at Robert Clack Leisure Centre.

And PE teacher Withers was keen to praise Richard Alibon on their win but also heap praise on his own team for their efforts in the match.

"They're probably the best team in the competition to be fair, we played them earlier in the season and lost 2-1, and they were good then.

"I'm obviously proud of our achievements, we did very well; we possibly could have nicked one at the end."

Roding Cannington made it to the final after a slow start in the competition to the second best out of 32 schools from across the borough.

They almost found the back of the net a few times in the final with Harry Ewington drilling a shot from 40 yards which forced Alibon goalkeeper Reshay Moise to pull off a save in the 17th minute being the stand-out effort.

"We worked hard this year, started off quite slowly; we did get a couple of good results and then pushed on from there and made it hard for other teams.

"We got some good results especially in the last two games and in the semi-final in particular."

Wither is also delighted to see how much his side have improved since the beginning of the school year.

"Like I said I'm proud of them, they've worked hard, there was a few people in the team at the beginning and a few that wasn't anywhere near the squad at the beginning so from Christmas they've pushed on and got into the team.

"We've improved as a team and I can proudly say they're a team, which is the most pleasing thing from my point of view."

Roding Cannington: Guilherme Davyes, Harley Wynne, Harry Ewington, Hudson Curtis, Harry Donmezer, Tobi Akinyimika, Harry Bird, Freddie Lawless, Tumaini Simmons, Exauce Mbuilu Egombo, Joshua Wilson.