Martin wants more consistency from Romford ahead of Barking clash

Romford manager Paul Martin (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Boro have beaten three teams in the top seven this term, but still find themselves near foot of table

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Abbie Sylvester (pic John Scott) Abbie Sylvester (pic John Scott)

Paul Martin wants his Romford team to show some better consistency in the Bostik North, starting with Saturday’s home match against Barking.

Boro were beaten 4-0 on a trip to fellow strugglers Soham Town Rangers last weekend which saw their wait for a first away league win of the season continue.

That defeat followed a 1-0 victory at home to Grays Athletic, who are currently seventh, on New Year’s Day.

The Rookery Hill club have won just five times in the league this term, with three of those successes coming against teams sides currently in the top seven in Aveley, Sudbury and Grays.

Romford boss Martin says those results show his side can compete at this level, but has called on his team to start performing on a regular basis.

“We’ve always been a team who have been a bit up and down, but we need some consistency as there’s still a long way to go in the season,” he said.

“We have to make sure to keep in touch with those above us in the table and hopefully we can drag a few more teams back towards us.

“To have beaten three teams currently in the top seven shows what we’re capable of, but then we’re unable to pick up points against teams near us in the table.

“When you’re not picking up points against the sides around you, it does making things harder.

“We know what we can do when we turn up, it’s just a case of doing that more regularly.”

Romford will have had a free week to prepare for the clash against Barking, something which may aid an experienced squad.

The defeat at Soham came just four days after the win over Grays at the end of a busy Christmas period.

Martin admits the run of matches may have taken its toll on some players, but feels there may be some positive news on the horizon for Romford.

“The likes of Kurt Smith probably needed a longer rest in between the Grays and Soham games because he’s played so much for us this season,” he added.

“Everyone is trying their hardest, but they’re being punished for individual errors and mistakes which may be down to fatigue.

“The good news is that we have players like Henry Fisher, Khadean Campbell and Tom Potter nearing a return which will be a boost.”