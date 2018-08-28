Romford’s Martin content with point against Barking

Barking's Jordan Peart challenges a Romford rival (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Boro held at home by Blues at the weekend

Paul Martin was happy with the point Romford secured from a goalless draw at home to Barking in the Bostik North.

The two rivals were unable to find the net at Rookery Hill, though it was Boro’s defence that was tested more.

Home stopper Harry Aldridge was equal to everything the Blues chucked at him as he kept a second clean sheet in his last three matches.

And though he would have loved to take all three points, Romford boss Martin was content with the draw against Barking.

“At this point in time and given the form that we’re in, our home form is better than our away form,” he said.

“There’s a saying in football about keeping your fortress tight and when you keep clean sheets, you can’t lose a game of football.

“A point is better than nothing and only one team in the bottom six won on Saturday, so we’re happy enough with the result.”

Romford faced Barking without Kurt Smith, who left to join divisional rivals Witham Town last week.

Martin admits he was gutted to lose such an experienced player in Smith, but says he leaves Boro on good terms.

“Kurt is an old pal and I first brought him to Romford when he was 16, but we have to look at it from a financial point of view,” he added.

“You don’t want to lose an experienced player like Kurt, but I can’t beg him to stay and I don’t beg players to stay.

“Kurt lives in Maldon and Witham is only around the corner from him, he’ll pick up a bit of money that will help pay for the mortgage – what do you do?

“I’m not a horrible manager, so all I can do is wish him all the best and let him go and take it because it will help him out financially.”

Romford, though, did hand debuts to Ridwan Hussein and Ethan Davey who joined last week and Martin was pleased with what he saw from the pair.

“Ridwan didn’t get the pro deal he wanted at Southend United, fell out of love with the game and hasn’t played for two years, so he did well given we chucked him in at the deep end and started him,” he said.

“We had an open trial last week and we signed both Ridwan and Ethan off the back of that.

“Ethan looked a little nervous when he came on, but he’s only 18 and has plenty of time on his side.”