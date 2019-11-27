Search

Romford seal penalty shoot-out victory over Barking

PUBLISHED: 22:57 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 22:57 27 November 2019

Freddy Moncur of Romford during Romford vs Coggeshall Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 16th November 2019

Freddy Moncur of Romford during Romford vs Coggeshall Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 16th November 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford sealed a 4-3 penalty shoot-out victory over Barking in their Velocity Trophy group stage clash but it meant very little as the latter progressed into the knock-out stages.

Max Bradford on the ball (pic Terry Gilbert)Max Bradford on the ball (pic Terry Gilbert)

They played out a goalless draw before the shoot-out in a match where both outfit rotated their squads to hand players chances at Mayesbrook Park.

Both side's failed to create anything major in the first-half until the closing minutes when Barking piled the pressure on.

Winger Emmanuel Ighorae dribbled across the goal line and looked for a way into the box, before being brought down, as he tried to get a shot away in the 40th minute of play.

The former Aveley man then spun on his marker but volleyed an effort well wide of the left post just moments later.

They mustered up one more chance for the break as Max Bradford sent an effort spiralling over the crossbar.

Barking continued the second-half on the front foot with midfielder Steven Sardinha letting fly from the edge of the box, but he was denied by goalkeeper Manny Agboola in the 53rd minute.

Seven minutes later Romford had their first real chance of the match as substitute Dominic McHale drilled a shot wide of the target.

In the 66th minute Boro's Theo Ola sent a shot wide after being set up by former Oldham Athletic youngster McHale following an energetic run before former Liverpool youngster Adam Morgan chipped the ball wide from a golden opportunity.

Barking striker Nana Boakye-Yiadom was sent through on goal, tried to round the goalkeeper, but Agboola pulls off a huge save to deny him in the 79th minute.

The match finished goalless and it went to a penalty shoot-out where Romford sealed a 4-3 win with only Freddy Moncur missing for Boro while Boakye-Yiadom and Donnell Anderson were both denied for Barking.

Barking: Joseph, Tarbard, Roult, Matyas (Ashman 90), Hayes, Artmeladze (Brown 46), Ighorae (Allsopp 90), Sardinha (Anderson 75), Boakye-Yiadom, Bradford, Dadson (Bruce 29).

Romford: Agboola, Exley Banks, Bacon, Toussaint, Eyong, Ojemen (McHale 45), Moncur, Hall (Campbell 15), Cunnington, Ola, Morgan.

Unused subs: Tamplin.

