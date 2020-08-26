Search

Ruby Grant keen to pick brains of West Ham’s finest players

PUBLISHED: 17:00 26 August 2020

Ruby Grant of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020

Ruby Grant of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ruby Grant is looking forward to picking the brains of some of West Ham United’s finest players after signing for the Barclays FA Women’s Super League side.

The midfielder has agreed a short-term deal with the Hammers, as their sixth new signing of the summer, and will play alongside the likes of Czech Republic international Katerina Svitkova, France international Kenza Dali and Korea Republic captain Cho So-hyun in the centre of the park.

The teenager has been keeping fit with West Ham in recent weeks and already picked up so much from the experience around her.

“I am extremely grateful to be here,” she told whufc.com. “To be working with the girls and Matt is going to be really good. I’m hoping to get a lot from it and develop in the next couple of months.

“I get on really well with Matt. He’s a great guy, knows his stuff. I’m really happy to be working with him. It’s a really great group of players too. I’ve learned a lot already.”

