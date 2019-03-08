Search

Football: Seven-up Barking & Dagenham girls hit top spot

PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 May 2019

Barking & Dagenham's Kaltrina Ibrahimi

Barking & Dagenham's Kaltrina Ibrahimi

Archant

Barking & Dagenham moved to the top of the London Girls' League with one game left after romping to a 7-0 win over Croydon.

They had lost an earlier meeting 2-0 but the first half hinted at what was to come.

Kaltrina Ibrahimi had an early effort deflected over and Miquellah Meade headed over from the corner.

Then Meade and Ibrahimi had further half chances, as Mei Wang parried a Croydon shot and saw another come back off a post.

Ibrahimi also struck the woodwork as the first half ended goalless, but Barking & Dagenham broke the deadlock two minutes after the restart.

Violette Sharpe and Meade saw efforts saved, before Elishah Mintah-Adarkwah found Kayla Grain, who cut inside and curled home from 20 yards.

Ibrahimi made it 2-0 as she netted at the second attempt for her 10th of the season, with Meade's through ball found Grain, whose shot hit a post before Ibrahaimi tucked home the rebound.

A good save denied Ibrahimi her hat-trick but she set up Ruby Abela for her first district goal to make it 4-0.

And an Ibrahimi corner was met by Lily-Mae Elsey, who saw two attempts blocked before Grain poked home.

The sixth goal was the pick of th ebunch as Meade won the ball and set off on a run past three defenders before centring for Elsey, who beat Ibrahimi to the finish.

Meade then had the last word, dancing through the defence to hammer home and cap a stunning display.

Barking & Dagenham hoost Wokingham on Saturday knowing another win will secure the title for a second successive season.

Barking & Dagenham: Mei Wang, Miquellah Meade, Ellie Mai Morgan (all Henry Green), Elishah Mintah-Adarkwah, Kirsten McNaughton (both George Carey), Violette Sharpe (Gascoigne), Kayla Grain (Richard Alibon), Lily-May Elsey (Northbury), Kaltrina Ibrahimi (William Ford), Ruby Abela (Dorothy Barley).

