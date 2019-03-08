Search

Bostik North: Soham Town Rangers 1 Barking 2

PUBLISHED: 12:09 10 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:09 10 March 2019

Lee Power

Alex Teniola's header beats the Soham defence and keeper Craig Foxall to put Barking 2-0 up (pic Terry Gilbert)

Barking moved up to 10th place in Bostik North after bringing all three points back from their trip to Soham.

Barking's Ryan Cosson fails to connect with a cross at Soham (pic Terry Gilbert)Barking's Ryan Cosson fails to connect with a cross at Soham (pic Terry Gilbert)

Blues had beaten Great Wakering Rovers 2-0 in midweek and made it back-to-back wins for the first time since beating Brentwood and Basildon either side of Christmas.

Justin Gardner’s men broke the deadlock just past the half-hour mark when Nana Boakya-Yiadom converted from the penalty spot, sending home keeper Craig Foxall the wrong way.

And it was 2-0 just two minutes before the break as Rashid Kamara sent Jack Roult into space on the right and his cross picked out Alexander Teniola, climbing higher than the home defence, to head past Foxall and into the net.

The home side hit back eight mintues after the restart with a stunning effort from Lewis Clayton, who fired a free-kick from out wide on the left inside the far post past an unsuspecting Montel Joseph.

Barking's Nana Boakye-Yiadom battles for the ball at Soham (pic Terry Gilbert)Barking's Nana Boakye-Yiadom battles for the ball at Soham (pic Terry Gilbert)

But Gardner sent on Jordan Peart for Boakye-Yiadom midway through the second half, with Ola Ogunwamide and Sadiq Akanbi also providing fresh legs from the bench as Blues protected their lead.

They return to Mayesbrook Park next weekend to play host to high-flying promotion hopefuls Heybridge Swifts, who are managed by former West Ham United star Juilan Dicks.

Barking: M Joseph, Tarbard, Reynolds, Oluwatobi, McQueen, Cosson, Roult (Ogunwamide 75), Edwards, Boakye-Yiadom (Peart 65), Kamara (AKanbi 86), Teniola. Unused subs: Maiorano, Elsom.

Attendance: 117.

