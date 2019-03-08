Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Taylor wants Daggers to replicate Orient's title success next term

PUBLISHED: 10:00 03 May 2019

Dagenham & Redbridge beat Leyton Orient in December, but finished 33 points adrift of the Vanarama National League champions (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge beat Leyton Orient in December, but finished 33 points adrift of the Vanarama National League champions (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers will look to follow O’s lead and return to Football League next term

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Peter Taylor wants Dagenham & Redbridge to emulate his former club Leyton Orient and win the Vanarama National League next season.

The O's finished top of the non-league top flight this season to secure a return to the Football League after a two-year exile.

Daggers, meanwhile, ended the term in 18th place, a full 33 points adrift of the champions.

The Essex club will be looking to finish a lot higher next term as they aim to secure their own return to the Football League.

With the likes of Stockport County and Torquay United coming into the division, it looks like there will be plenty of teams who could realistically challenge for the title next term.

That is something Daggers boss Taylor is aware of, though he hopes he can replicate Orient's success and keep the National League area in the local vicinity.

You may also want to watch:

“I'm delighted for Leyton Orient and for their manager Justin Edinburgh, who's a good fella,” said Taylor, who played for the O's between 1980 and 1983.

“It's a great achievement for them to get back into the Football League which is where they belong.

“It was unfortunate that they had some Italian owners that messed them up a little bit and set them back, so I'm pleased for them that they've recovered.

“There'll be 20-odd managers now waiting to be in the National League next season and Orient have shown the standard you have to aspire to.”

Taylor faces another busy summer if Daggers are to challenge near the top next term with only seven players currently under contract.

The one-time England boss looks set to have another rebuilding task on his hands, but revealed his first job is speaking to those in his squad who remain out of contract in the summer.

“I know we have seven players under contract and I'm going to be speaking to all of the players this week to discuss where we go from here and if they think this is the right place for them and whether we can afford them,” he added.

“I'm sure we'll be clearer by the end of next week with regards to what we're doing, but I'm sure there will be slots that we have to fill over the summer.”

It looks set to be a crucial period for Daggers if they are to follow Orient's lead.

Related articles

Most Read

Hundreds say goodbye to Dagenham schoolboy Micky Bennett

Mourners at the funeral of Micky Bennett. Picture: Kevin Durosaro

Barking fire damages disused block of flats in Ripple Road

Eight fire engines attended the blaze in a third storey flat in Ripple Road. Picture: JON KING

Eight people fined for begging by Barking and Dagenham Council

A homeless man, begging for money in Victoria, London

Jailed for life: Barking drug dealer who murdered teenager in revenge attack

Adebayo Amusa. Picture: Suffolk Police

Dagenham man fined for loud 50th party vows not to have another shindig until he is 100

Colin was fined almost £2k. Picture: COLIN PLATT

Most Read

Hundreds say goodbye to Dagenham schoolboy Micky Bennett

Mourners at the funeral of Micky Bennett. Picture: Kevin Durosaro

Barking fire damages disused block of flats in Ripple Road

Eight fire engines attended the blaze in a third storey flat in Ripple Road. Picture: JON KING

Eight people fined for begging by Barking and Dagenham Council

A homeless man, begging for money in Victoria, London

Jailed for life: Barking drug dealer who murdered teenager in revenge attack

Adebayo Amusa. Picture: Suffolk Police

Dagenham man fined for loud 50th party vows not to have another shindig until he is 100

Colin was fined almost £2k. Picture: COLIN PLATT

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

West Ham Women in FA Cup Final: ‘Fairytale’ match for Beard

West Ham United Women's Manager Matt Beard during the FA Continental Tyres Cup, Group Two North match at Leigh Sports Village.

Taylor wants Daggers to replicate Orient’s title success next term

Dagenham & Redbridge beat Leyton Orient in December, but finished 33 points adrift of the Vanarama National League champions (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham Women in FA Cup Final: History of the competition

Women's FA Cup trophy

West Ham Women FA Cup Final: Bri is the big cheese from United States

Brianna Visalli of West Ham Women

Barking PDSA Charity Shop in ‘urgent need’ of donations

The Barking PDSA charity shop is appealing for donations. Picture: Google street view
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists