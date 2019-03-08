Taylor wants Daggers to replicate Orient's title success next term

Dagenham & Redbridge beat Leyton Orient in December, but finished 33 points adrift of the Vanarama National League champions (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers will look to follow O’s lead and return to Football League next term

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Peter Taylor wants Dagenham & Redbridge to emulate his former club Leyton Orient and win the Vanarama National League next season.

The O's finished top of the non-league top flight this season to secure a return to the Football League after a two-year exile.

Daggers, meanwhile, ended the term in 18th place, a full 33 points adrift of the champions.

The Essex club will be looking to finish a lot higher next term as they aim to secure their own return to the Football League.

With the likes of Stockport County and Torquay United coming into the division, it looks like there will be plenty of teams who could realistically challenge for the title next term.

That is something Daggers boss Taylor is aware of, though he hopes he can replicate Orient's success and keep the National League area in the local vicinity.

“I'm delighted for Leyton Orient and for their manager Justin Edinburgh, who's a good fella,” said Taylor, who played for the O's between 1980 and 1983.

“It's a great achievement for them to get back into the Football League which is where they belong.

“It was unfortunate that they had some Italian owners that messed them up a little bit and set them back, so I'm pleased for them that they've recovered.

“There'll be 20-odd managers now waiting to be in the National League next season and Orient have shown the standard you have to aspire to.”

Taylor faces another busy summer if Daggers are to challenge near the top next term with only seven players currently under contract.

The one-time England boss looks set to have another rebuilding task on his hands, but revealed his first job is speaking to those in his squad who remain out of contract in the summer.

“I know we have seven players under contract and I'm going to be speaking to all of the players this week to discuss where we go from here and if they think this is the right place for them and whether we can afford them,” he added.

“I'm sure we'll be clearer by the end of next week with regards to what we're doing, but I'm sure there will be slots that we have to fill over the summer.”

It looks set to be a crucial period for Daggers if they are to follow Orient's lead.