Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 11

England's Lucy Bronze during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup PA Archive/PA Images

With sport shutting down across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, why not test your sporting knowledge with another quiz?

Here are some of the latest posers from the Press Association this week. No cheating!

1. With which sport do you associate the names White Dogwood, Pink Dogwood and Redbud?

2. How many Australian Open singles titles has Roger Federer won?

3. NFL’s the Green Bay Packers play their home games at which stadium?

4. Who is the only driver to have won Formula 1 championships with both Ferrari and McLaren?

5. How many caps has Lucy Bronze won for England?

6. Which golfer holds the record for the most Masters victories?

7. Which two football clubs did Brian Clough represent in his senior playing career?

8. How many Wimbledon singles titles has Simon Williams won?

9. Who is the West Indies’ second-highest Test wicket-taker after Courtney Walsh?

10. Champion Australian racehorse Black Caviar was unbeaten through how many career starts?

11. Which three English footballers have scored hat-tricks at the World Cup?

12. How many majors has Rory McIlroy won?

13. Which English rugby union side play their home games at the Recreation Ground?

14. Who was the first batsman to score a Test triple-hundred?

15. Dina-Asher Smith is world champion in which athletics event?

16. At which Test cricket ground would you find the Pavilion End and Radcliffe Road End?

17. Who rode Frankel throughout his unbeaten career?

18. And how many starts did he have?

19. Which two circuits shared the British Grand Prix between 1964 and 1986?

20. How many players are on the rink at the start of an ice hockey game?

21. Who is the only player to have won more than 100 caps for the Scotland football team?

22. In what season did Tottenham win the last of their two top-flight titles?

23. Which one-day cycling event in France is known as the Hell of the North?

24. In 2001, the Wimbledon men’s final was held on a Monday and became an epic five-setter, between which two players?

25. Who are the reigning women’s field hockey Olympic champions?

26. At which English county side did Ian Botham and Viv Richards play together?

27. Which club has won the most FA Cup finals?

28. And how many have they win?

29. Babe Ruth played major league baseball for the New York Yankees, the Boston Braves, and which other club?

30. Which two English clubs did Sven-Goran Eriksson manage?

Answers: 1. Golf (they’re names of holes at the US Masters course of Augusta National); 2. Six; 3. Lambeau Field; 4. Niki Lauda; 5. 81; 6. Jack Nicklaus (six); 7. Middlesbrough and Sunderland; 8 Seven; 9. Curtly Ambrose (with 405 wickets to Walsh’s 519); 10. 25; 11. Geoff Hurst, Gary Lineker and Harry Kane; 12. Four; 13. Bath; 14. Andy Sandham (325 for England against the West Indies, in 1930); 15. 200m; 16. Trent Bridge; 17. Tom Queally; 18. 14; 19. Brands Hatch and Silverstone; 20. 12, six per side; 21. Kenny Dalglish; 22. 1960-61; 23. Paris-Roubaix; 24. Goran Ivanisevic and Pat Rafter; 25. Great Britain; 26. Somerset; 27. Arsenal; 28. 13; 29. Boston Red Sox; 30 Manchester City and Leicester.