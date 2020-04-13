Search

Advanced search

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 14

PUBLISHED: 10:00 14 April 2020

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods

PA Wire/PA Images

With sport shut down across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, why not test your sporting knowledge with another quiz?

Here are some of the latest posers from the Press Association this week. No cheating!

1. Who is the only player to have won more than 100 caps for the Scotland football team?

2. In what season did Tottenham win the last of their two top-flight titles?

3. Which one-day cycling event in France is known as the Hell of the North?

4. In 2001, the Wimbledon men’s final was held on a Monday and became an epic five-setter, between which two players?

5. Who are the reigning women’s field hockey Olympic champions?

6. At which English county side did Ian Botham and Viv Richards play together?

7. Which club has won the most FA Cup finals?

8. And how many have they won?

9. Babe Ruth played major league baseball for the New York Yankees, the Boston Braves, and which other club?

10. Which two English clubs did Sven-Goran Eriksson manage?

11. How many golfers have won all four majors?

12. In which city does the Masters take place?

13. How many times have Real Madrid won the European Cup/Champions League?

You may also want to watch:

14. Which horse did Tiger Roll emulate by winning a second straight Grand National last year?

15. Manchester City won the FA Cup final over Watford last year with what scoreline?

16. Which two cricketing nations play for the Sir Frank Worrell trophy?

17. Who was named man of the match after the 2018 World Cup final?

18. Who captained South Africa to their famous triumph at the 1995 Rugby World Cup?

19. How many gold medals did Jesse Owens win at the 1936 Berlin Olympics?

20. Who was the last American to win the US Open tennis men’s singles title?

21. England manager Gareth Southgate began his career playing for which team?

22. Southgate’s nickname at the club was “Nord” after which English TV presenter?

23. With what garment is Southgate most associated?

24. Sir Kenny Dalglish managed which club after his first stint as boss at Liverpool?

25. In what year did Arsenal appoint Arsene Wenger as manager?

26. Which club plays at Oakwell?

27. Which four cities did London beat to host the 2012 Olympics?

28. Who is the UFC president?

29. Who is the head coach of Wales’ rugby union side?

30. In which US city did NFL team the Rams start?

Answers: 1. Kenny Dalglish; 2. 1960-61; 2. Paris-Roubaix; 4. Goran Ivanisevic and Pat Rafter; 5. Great Britain; 6. Somerset; 7. Arsenal; 8. 13; 9. Boston Red Sox; 10 Manchester City and Leicester; 11. Five (Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods); 12. Augusta, Georgia; 13. 13; 14. Red Rum; 15. 6-0; 16. Australia and the West Indies; 17. Antoine Griezmann; 18 Francois Pienaar; 19. Four; 20. Andy Roddick (2003); 21. Crystal Palace; 22. Dennis Norden; 23. A waistcoat; 24. Blackburn; 25. 1996; 26. Barnsley; 27. Paris, Madrid, New York City, Moscow; 28. Dana White; 29. Wayne Pivac; 30. Cleveland.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Three arrested on suspicion of arson after telecoms mast fire in Dagenham

Some people had to be evacuated from their homes. Picture: Kelly Flatman

History: How two merry spots on the map of Dagenham got their names

The site of the Old Merry Fiddlers pub is now a petrol station. Picture: Google

Council and police crack down on Barking and Dagenham businesses flouting coronavirus closures

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge on Easter Sunday

Johanna Konta in action at the 2019 Wimbleon Championships

Coronavirus: Stars share motivational messages with Barking and Dagenham College students

Shaun Escoffery has recorded a motivational message for performing arts students at Barking and Dagenham College where he studied in the 1990s. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College

Most Read

Three arrested on suspicion of arson after telecoms mast fire in Dagenham

Some people had to be evacuated from their homes. Picture: Kelly Flatman

History: How two merry spots on the map of Dagenham got their names

The site of the Old Merry Fiddlers pub is now a petrol station. Picture: Google

Council and police crack down on Barking and Dagenham businesses flouting coronavirus closures

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge on Easter Sunday

Johanna Konta in action at the 2019 Wimbleon Championships

Coronavirus: Stars share motivational messages with Barking and Dagenham College students

Shaun Escoffery has recorded a motivational message for performing arts students at Barking and Dagenham College where he studied in the 1990s. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A London Ambulance worker wearing PPE as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 14

Tiger Woods

Three arrested on suspicion of arson after telecoms mast fire in Dagenham

Some people had to be evacuated from their homes. Picture: Kelly Flatman

Coronavirus: Lockdown could see end of Sue Ryder hospices

Sue Ryder has warned its hospices may be forced to close if it doesn't get enough money to plug a projected �12m shortfall. Picture: Sue Ryder

Coronavirus: UK not past peak but there are positive signs says Dominic Raab

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Picture: Pippa Fowles/Crown Copyright/10 Downing Street/PA Wire.
Drive 24