Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 18

With live sport remaining on hold during the ongoing coronavirus shutdown, why not put your sporting general knowledge to the test?

The PA news agency has put together a quiz to probe your powers of recall.

1. Who scored the winning goal in the Euro 2016 final?

2. What year was the Dutch Grand Prix last staged?

3. Which country is scheduled to stage the 2022 Ryder Cup?

4. Which are the only two countries to win back to back football World Cups?

5. Who won Great Britain’s first medal of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics?

6. Which QPR player was sent off during Manchester City’s dramatic 3-2 Premier League title-clinching win in 2012?

7. What year did James Anderson make his Test debut for England?

8. Who will take over as Leicester Tigers’ head coach on July 1?

9. Who took over as Tyson Fury’s trainer for his latest fight against Deontay Wilder?

10. Who saved the shoot-out penalty that completed Liverpool’s comeback Champions League final win against AC Milan in 2005?

11. Which Belgian did Andy Murray beat to clinch Great Britain’s first Davis Cup final win since 1936?

12. Who was the last non-British winner of the World Snooker Championship?

13. Who is head coach of Super League outfit Hull KR?

14. Who was England’s first T20 cricket captain?

15. Which driver will partner George Russell at Williams for the yet to start 2020 F1 season?

16. Who is the most expensive signing in football history?

17. What is the name of Dina Asher-Smith’s coach?

18. Who is the last Frenchman to win the Tour de France?

19. Who did Fallon Sherrock beat to become the first female to win a match at the PDC World Championships?

20. Who captained South Africa to their 2019 World Cup final win over England in Japan?

21. Who won a shooting gold for Great Britain at the London 2012 Olympics?

22. What year were Sunderland relegated from the Premier League?

23. Which New Zealand batsmen was run out by Jos Buttler to clinch England’s 2019 World Cup final win?

24. Who scored in the final second to give England a 52-51 gold medal-clinching victory over Australia at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games?

25. Who was the last non European driver to win the F1 drivers’ title?

Answers: 1. Eder; 2. 1985; 3. Italy; 4. Italy and Brazil; 5. Dom Parsons (skeleton); 6. Joey Barton; 7. 2003 (v Zimbabwe); 8. Steve Borthwick; 9 Javan Steward; 10. Jerzy Dudek; 11. David Goffin; 12 Neil Robertson (Australia, 2010); 13. Tony Smith; 14. Michael Vaughan (2005-07); 15. Nicholas Latifi; 16. Neymar (£198m, Barcelona to PSG); 17. John Blackie; 18. Bernard Hinault (1985); 19. Ted Evetts; 20. Siya Kolisi; 21. Peter Wilson; 22. 2017; 23. Martin Guptill; 24. Helen Housby; 25. Jacques Villeneuve (Canada).