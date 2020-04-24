Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 25

Arsene Wenger takes a seat at Highbury Stadium after being unveiled as Arsenal's new manager PA Archive/PA Images

With sport shut down across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, why not test your sporting knowledge with another quiz?

Here are some of the latest posers from the Press Association this week. No cheating!

1. How many footballers have won the World Cup, Champions League and Ballon d’Or? a) 4 b) 6 c) 8

2. In tennis, what is a bagel?

3. Who are the reigning World Champions in ice hockey?

4. Where did Usain Bolt set the current World Record for the 100m?

5. And what was his time?

6. In which country did Arsene Wenger manage before heading to Arsenal in 1996?

7. The Indy 500 and Monaco Grand Prix are two legs of the Triple Crown of Motorsport, what’s the other?

8. And which British driver is the only one to have won all three?

9. Who are the reigning Super Bowl champions?

10. Which striker scored the first ever Premier League goal on the opening weekend in 1992?

11. Which League Two side play at Home Park, nicknamed the Theatre of Greens?

12. Who was the youngest winner of the ICC Player of the Year when he took the title in 2015?

13. What are the three Grand Tours in world cycling?

14. And what colour jerseys do the leaders of each of these races wear?

15. In which sport did Sebastien Loeb win six consecutive world titles?

16. How many times did Steve Davis win the World Championship?

17. For which side did Jamie Vardy play before signing for Leicester?

18. Which All Black gave away his Rugby World Cup medal to a member of the crowd in 2015?

19. Quarterback Tom Brady left the New England Patriots to join which club?

20. Which country beat American Samoa 31-0 in the largest victory in an international football match?

21. Which League One side based in the Midlands have an elephant on their crest?

22. What links a football club in Hull, a rugby union club in Leicester and a rugby league club in Castleford?

23. Has squash ever been played at the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, or neither?

24. In what order do athletes complete the legs of a triathlon?

25. Which country sits highest in the current World Rugby Rankings: Wales or Scotland?

26. Which Leeds player scored the first Premier League hat-trick?

27. And which Manchester City player scored the most recent?

28. What is the first sport in the heptathlon?

29. In which US city would you find the NFL team called the Bears?

30. How many games does an MLB side play in the regular season? a) 142 b) 162 c) 182

Answers: 1. 8; 2. A set ending in a score of 6-0; 3. Finland; 4. Berlin; 5. 9.58s; 6. Japan; 7. 24 hours of Le Mans; 8. Graham Hill; 9. Kansas City Chiefs; 10. Brian Deane; 11. Plymouth; 12. Steve Smith; 13. Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a Espana; 14. Yellow, pink and red; 15. Rally; 16. Six; 17. Fleetwood; 18. Sonny Bill Williams; 19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers; 20. Australia; 21. Coventry; 22. Tigers; 23. Commonwealth; 24. Swim, bike, run; 25. Wales; 26. Eric Cantona; 27. Sergio Aguero; 28. 100m hurdles; 29. Chicago; 30. b.