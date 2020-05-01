Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 2

Andy Linighan climbs to head his dramatic winner for Arsenal in the 1993 FA Cup final against Sheffield Wednesday PA Archive/PA Images

With live sport remaining on hold during the ongoing coronavirus shutdown, why not put your sporting general knowledge to the test?

The PA news agency has put together a quiz to probe your powers of recall.

1. Who is the only person to win Sports Personality of the Year three times?

2. What is the current 100m men’s world record set by Usain Bolt in 2009?

3. Which country did Lennox Lewis represent in the 1988 Olympics?

4. Who was the European captain in the 2012 Ryder Cup, which is best known as the Miracle at Medina?

5. The Marlins, Heat and Dolphins are sports teams from which American city?

6. What was special about the 1993 FA Cup final?

7. Who has won the most Test caps for England at cricket?

8. Who won Great Britian’s first gold medal at the 2016 Olympics?

9. Where is the 2023 Rugby World Cup due to be held?

10. Who did Mauricio Pochettino replace as Tottenham manager?

11. In which city did Eliud Kipchoge run the first ever sub-two-hour marathon last year?

12. Which NHL team won the Stanley Cup for the first time in 2019?

13. In what round was Anthony Joshua surprisingly knocked out by Andy Ruiz Jr in their first match at Madison Square Garden?

14. Who did James Anderson record his best Test figures of 7-42 against?

15. In which sport did Great Britain win their only gold medal at the 1996 Olympics?

16. Who is the current world snooker champion?

17. Which rugby league team won eight successive Challenge Cups between 1986 and 1993?

18. Which two teams contest the Calcutta Cup in rugby union?

19. Which woman has won the most Wimbledon titles?

20. Which League One team are nicknamed the Chairboys?

21. Pakistan bowler Wasim Akram played for which county throughout the 1990s?

22. Who won golf’s Fedex Cup in 2019?

23. In which sport did Billy Morgan win a bronze medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics?

24. Who became the first female player to win a darts match at the World Championships?

25. Which cricket county play their home games at Grace Road?

Answers: 1. Andy Murray 2. 9.58 seconds 3. Canada 4. Jose Maria Olazabal 5. Miami 6. Last one with a replay 7. Alastair Cook 8. Adam Peaty 9. France 10. Tim Sherwood 11. Vienna 12 St Louis Blues 13. Seventh 14. West Indies 15 Rowing 16. Judd Trump 17 Wigan 18. England and Scotland 19. Martina Navaratilova 20. Wycombe 21 Lancashire 22 Rory McIlroy 23. Snowboarding 24. Fallon Sherrock 25 Leicestershire.