Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 4

With sport shut down across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, why not test your sporting knowledge with another quiz?

Here are some of the latest posers from the Press Association this week. No cheating!

1. Which club are considering an appeal against a decision to end the French football league early due to coronavirus?

2. And what was used as a method of organising the final standings?

3. Who is due to be Team Europe captain at the 2020 Ryder Cup?

4. The Devils, Steelers and Giants play in which sport?

5. Aintree once hosted the British Grand Prix, true or false?

6. Which Serie A side was founded by English expatriates Alfred Edwards and Herbert Kilpin?

7. What number jersey does LeBron James wear?

8. Who recorded the first 147 in professional competition in the 1981 Lada Classic?

9. Which MLB side play at Camden Yards?

10. The NHL side formerly known as the Mighty Ducks are from which US city?

11. Which two countries contested the final of Euro 2016?

12. Who was the first recipient of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year?

13. Where did Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier begin his professional career?

14. Who are the most successful side in the history of the Women’s Six Nations?

15. Which is the most northerly side in the Scottish Premiership?

16. Which Welsh rugby player has the most caps for his country?

17. Qatar beat four countries to win the right to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, name two.

18. Which country have moved to the top of the ICC Test match team rankings?

19. Which Bundesliga team recently had three players test positive for the coronavirus?

20. Which team did New Zealand beat in the inaugural Rugby World Cup final in 1987?

21. Jos Buttler plays for which English county?

22. Scottish lawn bowler Willie Wood has competed at more Commonwealth Games than any other athlete. How many Games has he competed in?

23. Which country has won the most Commonwealth golds?

24. Name the Irishman who won the Tour de France in 1987?

25. Which team holds the record for the lowest points tally in a Premier League season?

26. And how many points did they collect?

27. Which is the oldest classic in English horse racing?

28. What is the highest score possible in a game of 10-pin bowling?

29. Which cricket umpire has stood in the most Test matches?

30. Nick Faldo won the 1996 US Masters by coming from behind on the last day to beat which other player?

Answers: 1. Lyon; 2. Points per game; 3. Padraig Harrington; 4. Ice hockey; 5. True; 6. AC Milan; 7. 23; 8. Steve Davis; 9. Baltimore Orioles; 10. Anaheim; 11. France and Portugal; 12. Chris Chataway; 13. Manchester City; 14. England; 15. Ross County; 16. Alun Wyn Jones; 17. Australia, Japan, South Korea and United States; 18. Australia; 19. Cologne; 20. France; 21. Lancashire; 22. Seven (1974-2002); 23. Australia, with 932 to second placed England’s 714); 24. Stephen Roche; 25. Derby, in 2007-08; 26. 11; 27. The St Leger, first run in 1776; 28. 300; 29. Aleem Dar (Pakistan); 30 Greg Norman.