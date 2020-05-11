Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 11

Martina Navratilova triumphantly holds up the Wimbledon Ladies Singles trophy after her victory over No2 seed Chris Evert Lloyd PA Archive/PA Images

With sport shut down across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, why not test your sporting knowledge with another quiz?

Here are some of the latest posers from the Press Association this week. No cheating!

1. Who is the record goalscorer for the Holland national football team?

2. How many Olympic gold medals did Carl Lewis win?

3. In which city do the NBA side the Bucks play?

4. Who was Muhammad Ali’s trainer for all but two of his fights?

5. Who has trained the most winners at the Royal Ascot racing carnival?

6. Which golfer once wore trousers with one black leg and one white leg at the British Open to protest against Apartheid?

7. How many clubs have won the Premier League?

8. Which goalkeeper has made more Premier League appearances than any other?

9. How many Test centuries did Kevin Pietersen score?

10. Which rugby player has scored the most points for Scotland?

11. Which country has won the most Winter Olympic gold medals since the first events in 1924?

12. Who were the last club to win the Bundesliga before Bayern Munich’s current streak of seven straight titles?

13. Which NBA side does James Harden play for?

14. Which New Zealand side has won the past three Super Rugby titles?

15. Which female runner, famous for preferring to race barefoot, competed at the 1984 Olympics for Great Britain and at the 1992 Olympics for South Africa?

16. Who did Gareth Southgate replace as England manager?

17. Who completed a century off the last ball of the second day’s play in the fifth Test of the 2002-03 Ashes?

18. Which jockey scored back-to-back wins in the Epsom Derby in 2003-04 aboard Kris Kin and North Light?

19. Martina Navratilova won how many Wimbledon singles titles in a row in the 1980s?

20. Which baseballer had the nickname “The Yankee Clipper”?

21. Which is the only LaLiga team other than Barcelona and Real Madrid never to have played outside the Spanish top flight?

22. What is Barnsley’s nickname?

23. Name the famous South American footballer involved in a scuffle after the 1984 Copa del Rey final.

24. Which Scottish footballer was the first to command a six-figure transfer fee when he moved from Torino to Manchester United?

25. Which nationality is tennis player Milos Raonic?

26. In which city did South Africa defeat England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final?

27. How many Rugby World Cups have South Africa won?

28. Who did Saracens beat in the 2019 Rugby Premiership final?

29. Which two teams are scheduled to meet in the first game of the upcoming NFL season?

30. Where is the loudest stadium in the NFL?

Answers: 1. Robin Van Persie (50); 2. Nine; 3. Milwaukee; 4. Angelo Dundee; 5. Sir Michael Stoute; 6. Gary Player; 7. Six; 8. David James (572 games); 9. 23; 10. Chris Paterson (809 points); 11. Norway; 12. Borussia Dortmund; 13. Houston Rockets; 14. Crusaders; 15. Zola Budd; 16. Sam Allardyce; 17. Steve Waugh; 18. Keiren Fallon; 19. Six (1982-87); 20. Joe DiMaggio; 21. Athletic Bilbao; 22. The Tykes; 23. Diego Maradona; 24. Denis Law; 25. Canadian; 26. Yokohama; 27. Three; 28. Exeter; 29. Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans; 30. Kansas City.