Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 14

Serena Williams waves to the crowd at Wimbledon PA Archive/PA Images

With sport shut down across most of the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, why not test your sporting knowledge with another quiz?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Here are some of the latest posers from the Press Association this week. No cheating!

1. How many FA Cup titles have Leeds United won?

2. What is the club’s nickname?

3. Which rugby player has the most caps for England?

4. How many grand slams did former Australian tennis player Pat Rafter win in his career?

5. At which Olympics did former British swimmer Rebecca Adlington win gold in the women’s 400-metre and 800-metre freestyle?

6. Former England striker Emile Heskey began his career at which club?

7. What age was George Foreman when he became the oldest heavyweight boxing champion in history?

8. In which year did he defeat Michael Moorer to win that title?

9. The Seattle Sounders are a team in which US sports league?

10. How many Super Bowls have the Pittsburgh Steelers won?

11. Who are the reigning NHL champions?

12. How many NBA championships has LeBron James won?

13. Who did Manchester United beat in the first all-English Champions League final?

You may also want to watch:

14. Who did Serena Williams beat to claim her first grand slam tennis singles title at the 1999 US Open?

15. Which country is the reigning Olympic Polo champions?

16. How many clubs did Sir Alex Ferguson manage?

17. Which Premiership Rugby club plays its home games at Sandy Park?

18. Where was the British Open due to played this year before it was cancelled?

19. Who is the youngest singles final winner at the US Open?

20. Who won the 2018-19 title in Belgian football’s top tier, the Jupiler Pro League?

21. Which English cricket ground has hosted the most Cricket World Cup finals?

22. How many finals have been played at the venue?

23. Ryan Giggs is one of 28 footballers to accomplish what feat?

24. In which year was the first Six Nations Rugby Championship held?

25. Which country was the final member to join the competition?

26. Who knocked Roger Federer out of the 2018 Wimbledon men’s singles quarter-finals?

27. Which country was the first to win the Fed Cup, the Davis Cup, and the Hopman Cup in a single calendar year?

28. Which British long-distance runner won gold in the 5,000 metres and 10,000 metres at the London 2012 Olympic Games?

29. In 1994, Michael Jordan made his baseball debut for the Birmingham Barons- a minor-league affiliate for which MLB club?

30. How many Super Bowls have the NY Giants won?

Answers: 1. One (1971-72); 2. The Peacocks; 3. Jason Leonard (114); 4. Two; 5. Beijing 2008; 6. Leicester City; 7. 45; 8. 1994; 9. MLS (Major League Soccer); 10. Six; 11. St Louis Blues; 12. Three; 13. Chelsea; 14. Martina Hingis; 15. Argentina (won in Berlin in 1936, the last time polo featured at the Olympics); 16. Four (East Stirlingshire, St Mirren, Aberdeen, Manchester United); 17. Exeter Chiefs; 18. Royal St George’s; 19. Tracey Austin (won in 1979 aged 16 years and 8 months); 20. Genk; 21. Lord’s; 22. Five; 23. Make more than 1,000 professional appearances; 24. 2000; 25. Italy; 26. Kevin Anderson; 27. Czech Republic; 28. Sir Mo Farah; 29. Chicago White Sox; 30. Four.