Search

Advanced search

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 16

PUBLISHED: 11:00 16 May 2020

PA Sport

Fallon Sherrock in action

Fallon Sherrock in action

PA Wire/PA Images

With most live sport remaining on hold during the ongoing coronavirus shutdown, why not put your sporting general knowledge to the test?

The PA news agency has put together a quiz to probe your powers of recall this weekend.

1. Who did Fallon Sherrock beat to make history in the first round of the 2019 PDC World Darts Championship?

2. Who is the coach of Castleford Tigers?

3. Where do Worcestershire play their home cricket matches?

4. How old was David Beckham when he retired from football in 2013?

5. Who won the 2020 Cheltenham Gold Cup?

6. How many red balls are on a snooker table at the start of a frame?

7. Who has made the most Premier League appearances?

8. What nationality is Novak Djokovic?

9. How many tries were scored in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final?

10. What round did Anthony Joshua knock out Dillian White in 2015?

11. Who won the Golden Ball at the 2019 Women’s football World Cup?

You may also want to watch:

12. At which club did Dele Alli start his career?

13. Who are the current NBA champions?

14. How many did Jack Leach score in the second innings of the Headingley Ashes Test in 2019?

15. What is the biggest checkout in darts?

16. What year did Andy Murray reach ATP number one?

17. Who won Great Britain’s first parallel bars gold medal at the World Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart?

18. Where was England cricket Test captain Joe Root born?

19. England rugby union flanker Maro Itoje plays for which Gallagher Premiership side?

20. How many Premier League goals has Wayne Rooney scored?

21. Who was the last female to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year?

22. Who did England beat in the semi-finals of the 2003 Rugby World Cup?

23. Which NFL team has Tom Brady just signed for?

24. How many Olympic gold medals did Sir Chris Hoy win?

25. How many seconds did it take for Conor McGregor to knock out Jose Aldo in 2015?

Answers: 1) Ted Evetts. 2) Daryl Powell. 3) New Road. 4) 38. 5) Al Boum Photo. 6) 15. 7) Gareth Barry. 8) Serbian. 9) Two. 10) Seventh. 11) Megan Repinoe. 12) MK Dons. 13) Toronto Raptors. 14) One run. 15) 170. 16) 2016. 17) Joe Fraser. 18) Sheffield. 19) Saracens. 20) 208. 21) Zara Phillips. 22) France. 23) Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 24) Six. 25) 13.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Fire near A13 in Dagenham

The fire broke out close to the A13. Picture: B Edmunds

Ford Dagenham staff to return to work as ventilator production continues

Ford Dagenham staff who cannot maintain a two metre distance must use a face shield when they return to work. Picture: Ford

‘We have had to hold hands with people taking their last breaths’ — Dagenham actor Vicky Knight discusses life on the frontline as she returns to healthcare roots

Vicky Knight and Katherine Kelly on the set of 'Dirty God', a film on an acid attack in which Vicky makes her acting debut. Picture: Vicky Knight

Man stopped by police in Barking following allegation he was carrying a gun had no weapon

Police marksmen surround a man in East Street, Barking. Picture: Submitted

‘You have the strength to pull through’: Prince Harry’s message to Dagenham youth club members

The Duke of Sussex taking a tour and opening the Future Youth Zone in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Fire near A13 in Dagenham

The fire broke out close to the A13. Picture: B Edmunds

Ford Dagenham staff to return to work as ventilator production continues

Ford Dagenham staff who cannot maintain a two metre distance must use a face shield when they return to work. Picture: Ford

‘We have had to hold hands with people taking their last breaths’ — Dagenham actor Vicky Knight discusses life on the frontline as she returns to healthcare roots

Vicky Knight and Katherine Kelly on the set of 'Dirty God', a film on an acid attack in which Vicky makes her acting debut. Picture: Vicky Knight

Man stopped by police in Barking following allegation he was carrying a gun had no weapon

Police marksmen surround a man in East Street, Barking. Picture: Submitted

‘You have the strength to pull through’: Prince Harry’s message to Dagenham youth club members

The Duke of Sussex taking a tour and opening the Future Youth Zone in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 16

Fallon Sherrock in action

Trophy-winning Dagenham captain Moore would love to meet up again

The 1980 FA Trophy Final Programme from the match between Dagenham and Mossley at Wembley Stadium on 17th May 1980

Football fans ‘ready to turn German’ with Bundesliga back

Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller (right) applauds the fans after a Champions League match at Chelsea

Saint Francis Hospice: How do you give a reassuring smile from behind a mask?

Saint Francis Hospice nurse Nicola Stananought. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Hundreds of police hit London streets today in day of action

Volunteers and specials will be involved in community engagement, patrolling in parks, doing weapons sweeps and distributing crime prevention leaflets. Picture: PA
Drive 24