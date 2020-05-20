Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 21

With sport still shut down across most of the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, why not test your sporting knowledge with another quiz?

Here are some of the latest posers from the Press Association this week. No cheating!

1. At which tournament did Rory McIlroy claim his first major?

2. Which boxer is known as The Bronze Bomber?

3. Which British racing driver won Formula One world championships in 1969, 1971 and 1973?

4. What Test cricket record, which still stands, did England’s Jim Laker set in 1956?

5. Against which country was the record set?

6. Which horse won last year’s Ascot Gold Cup?

7. Aston Villa have been England top-tier champions seven times. In what season was their last title?

8. Martin Keown and Dennis Wise both left London to join which club?

9. Who holds the record for most French Open women’s singles titles?

10. Which two teams contested the first ever match at a Rugby World Cup?

11. Which country has made more appearances at the FIFA World Cup: Portugal or Scotland?

12. Which Formula 1 team existed for only one season in 2009 and took the Driver and Constructors’ Championships with Jenson Button and Rubens Barichello?

13. Name any three of the four Moscow-based Russian Premier League teams.

14. Who is the head coach of the Australian cricket team?

15. Which two Finns have won the Formula One World Championship?

16. Which two teams played in the first Bundesliga match in the league’s return after the Covid-19 suspension?

17. Who became the Premier League’s youngest scorer in October 2002 against Arsenal, aged 16 and 359 days?

18. Where did Usain Bolt finish in his final 100m race in 2017?

19. League Two side Crewe play their home matches at which stadium?

20. Where will the 2023 Rugby World Cup be held?

21. Which two clubs have made a joint-record 20 FA Cup final appearances?

22. Which golfer followed a first round of 63 with a 65 to set the lowest halfway score in major championship history at last year’s US PGA Championship?

23. Which horse won last year’s Grand National?

24. Name the French golfer who famously threw away the lead on the last hole of the 1999 British Open, ultimately finishing equal second?

25. The Stags were the first NBA champions, in 1947. In which city were they based?

26. For which team did Babe Ruth play his one final season after leaving the New York Yankees?

27. Who is the Australian Wallabies’ all-time leading try scorer?

28. Which team finished top of England’s football Championship last season?

29. Which tennis player set a record by becoming the first man in the Open Era to win 11 grand slam titles?

30. Who did Andy Murray defeat to win his first Wimbledon singles final?

Answers 1 The US Open (2011); 2 Deontay Wilder; 3 Sir Jackie Stewart; 4 Most wickets in a match, with 19; 5 Australia; 6 Stradivarius; 7 1980-81; 8 Leicester; 9 Chris Evert (seven); 10. Australia and England (Australia won 19-6); 11 Scotland (8 to Portugal’s 7); 12 Brawn GP; 13 CSKA, Dynamo, Lokomotiv and Spartak; 14 Justin Langer; 15 Mika Hakkinen and Kimi Raikkonen; 16. Dortmund and Schalke; 17 Wayne Rooney; 18 Third; 19 Gresty Road; 20 France; 21 Manchester United and Arsenal; 22 Brooks Koepka; 23 Tiger Roll; 24. Jean Van de Velde; 25. Chicago; 26. Boston Braves; 27. David Campese; 28. Norwich; 29. Bjorn Borg; 30. Novak Djokovic.