With sport slowly starting to return across the globe during the coronavirus pandemic, why not test your sporting knowledge with another quiz?

Here are some of the latest posers from the Press Association this week. No cheating!

1. Which centre back has scored as many Premier League goals as they have conceded own goals with 10 of each?

2. At which ground did Stuart Broad finish with figures of 8-15 against Australia?

3. Which League One club were previously known as Black Arabs FC?

4. In what sport may participants experience oxers, knockdowns or refusals?

5. How many clubs has Sam Allardyce managed in the Premier League?

6. Which is the longest of the British Classic horse races?

7. Which team - rather than a country - finished second in the medal table at the 1992 Winter Games and first at the 1992 Summer Games?

8. Which US major league sport has the most teams from Canada?

9. By what method did Floyd Mayweather Jr beat Conor McGregor?

10. And in which round? a) 8th b) 10th c) 12th

11. At which Olympics did Andre Agassi win gold in men’s singles tennis?

12. Who was the only Englishman to score a century in the 2013-14 Ashes series?

13. Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane won the Premier League’s Golden Boot award for the 2018-19 season. Which Arsenal player did the pair share that honour with?

14. How many goals did they each score that season?

15. Which English football club has launched a lawsuit against Sega over the use of its name in the Football Manager video game series?

16. What is the birth name of NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?

17. In which year was the famous Irish rugby ground Lansdowne Road demolished?

18. Fifth-ranked men’s tennis player Daniil Medvedev hails from which country?

19. Which MLB team does Aaron Judge play for?

20. In which event did Christine Ohuruogu win gold for Team GB at the 2008 Beijing Olympics?

21. Which famous English ground hosted Arsenal’s home matches in the 1998-99 Champions League?

22. In which year did Millwall FC reach their first FA Cup final?

23. The Lions lost to Manchester United in that match. What was the final score?

24. Which Australian tennis player holds the record for the youngest male to win an ATP title?

25. Who won the 2018 MLB World Series?

26. England and Scotland rugby have only met once on neutral soil. Where was this match played?

27. When did the Boston Celtics win their most recent NBA title?

28. How many NBA championships have they won in total?

29. Which nationality is golfer Vijay Singh?

30. Which grand slam did Maria Sharapova win in 2014?

Answers: 1 Richard Dunne; 2 Trent Bridge; 3 Bristol Rovers; 4. Showjumping; 5. Seven (Bolton, Newcastle, Blackburn, West Ham, Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Everton); 6. St Leger Stakes; 7. The Unified Team (from the former USSR); 8. NHL; 9. TKO; 10. b; 11. Atlanta 1996 Olympics; 12. Ben Stokes; 13. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; 14. 22; 15. Manchester United; 16. Lew Alcindor; 17. 2007; 18. Russia; 19. New York Yankees; 20. 400 metres; 21. Old Trafford; 22. 2004; 23. 3-0; 24. Lleyton Hewitt; 25. Boston Red Sox; 26. New Zealand; 27. 2008; 28. 17; 29. Fijian; 30. French Open.