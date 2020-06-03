Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 4

Argentina's Lionel Messi during the FIFA World Cup Group D match against Nigeria at Saint Petersburg Stadium (pic Owen Humphreys/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

With sport slowly starting to return across the globe during the coronavirus pandemic, why not test your sporting knowledge with another quiz?

Here are some of the latest posers from the Press Association this week. No cheating!

1. Who is runner-up to Lionel Messi on Argentina’s top-scorer list?

2. That player finished his European career on loan at which Italian club?

3. How many times did Steven Gerrard win the FA Cup?

4. Kaizer Chiefs FC are based in which South African city?

5. In what year was Andy Farrell voted the best rugby league player in the world?

6. Who is the only female jockey to win a Triple Crown race?

7. In which race was she victorious?

8. Who was the first unseeded player to win Wimbledon?

9. Who came runner-up in the 2019 World Series?

10. Where did quarterback Joe Flacco play between the Baltimore Ravens and his new home the New York Jets?

11. What shirt number did Rivaldo and Jari Litmanen sport at Barcelona?

12. Which former Fulham and Roma player is the most capped Norwegian footballer?

13. Which two Americans and Englishman topped the world golf rankings in 2019?

14. Who is the only Welshman to have ever topped the rankings?

15. Which ground hosted England’s 1,000th Test match in 2018?

16. And which hosted their first?

17. In which year was the first regular season NFL game played in London? a) 2005 b) 2007 c) 2009

18. Which British race track hosted the 1993 F1 European Grand Prix?

19. How many balls are drawn for the third round of the FA Cup?

20. Which politician was part of the draw for the fifth round of the Rumbelows Cup in 1991?

21. In which year did Sri Lanka win the Cricket World Cup?

22. The 2013 Champions League final was an all-German affair, between which two teams?

23. Stephen Hendry has won the snooker world championship on seven occasions, but in what year was his most recent success?

24. Jason Robinson predominantly represented which club at rugby league?

25. Which NHL team has won the most Stanley Cups?

26. Which Australian cricket great flew combat missions over German installations in World War II?

27. The famous Three Ws of West Indies cricket were Sir Everton Weekes, Sir Clyde Walcott, and Sir Frank ... ?

28. Frankie Dettori has won seven Ascot Gold Cups, including the past two on Stradivarius. His first two, in the early 90s, also came through one horse. Which one?

29. John McEnroe’s second Wimbledon singles final victory came against Chris Lewis, who was from which country?

30. Who are the reigning club champions in Brazilian football?

Answers: 1. Gabriel Batistuta; 2. Inter Milan; 3. Twice; 4. Johannesburg; 5. 2004; 6. Julieann Louise Krone; 7. Belmont Stakes; 8. Boris Becker; 9. Houston Astros; 10. Denver Broncos; 11. 10; 12. John Arne Riise; 13. Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson; 14. Ian Woosnam; 15. Egbaston; 16. Melbourne Cricket Ground; 17. B; 18. Donington; 19. 64; 20. Donald Trump; 21 1996; 22 Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund; 23. 1999; 24. Wigan; 25 Montreal Canadiens; 26. Keith Miller; 27. Worrell; 28. Drum Taps; 29. New Zealand; 30. Flamengo.