Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 8

With sport slowly starting to return across the globe during the coronavirus pandemic, why not test your sporting knowledge with another quiz?

Here are some of the latest posers from the Press Association this week. No cheating!

1. Which English football club have won both European Cup finals in which they have participated?

2. And which manager guided them to their success?

3. In which sport is the playing surface known as a sheet with players aiming towards the house?

4. What’s the lowest number which cannot be scored with a single dart?

5. And what is the name given to the throwing line in darts?

6. Tennis doubles pair Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah are from which country?

7. Which football club used to play at Plough Lane?

8. And where did they move to?

9. What nationality is Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa?

10. Which county’s T20 side is known as the Rapids?

11. Daryl Powell is head coach of which rugby league side?

12. How many different countries have won the cricket World Cup?

13. What is the maximum break in snooker?

14. Which team holds the record for winning seven successive Ligue 1 titles?

15. The English Premier League record for most goals in a game is 11, set in 2007 when Portsmouth won 7-4 against which opponents?

16. Which club holds the ignominious record of suffering the biggest loss in an FA Cup final and accruing the lowest points total in a Premier League season?

17. Who was the first woman to train the winner of the Grand National?

18. Who holds the record for scoring the most touchdowns in the NFL?

19. Ralph Hasenhuttl replaced who as Southampton manager in 2018?

20. With which fellow former Australian Test cricketer does Australia’s Steve Waugh share a birthday?

21. In which Australian state was England rugby coach Eddie Jones born?

22. Which nation has won the most Six Nations grand slams?

23. What was the first club managed by Jose Mourinho?

24. In the NBA, in which city were the Lakers based before Los Angeles?

25. Who has the record for the highest Test cricket score for England?

26. And what score did he reach?

27. With which club did Martin O’Neill play most of his games as a player?

28. The Netherlands have lost in all three of their World Cup final appearances, against West Germany, Argentina, and who?

29. Which player holds a record for having won four Wimbledon women’s singles titles without dropping a set in the tournament?

30. In golf, who was the last British player to win the US Open?

Answers: 1. Nottingham Forest; 2. Brian Clough; 3. Curling; 4. 23; 5. Oche; 6. Colombia; 7. Wimbledon; 8. Selhurst Park; 9. Argentine; 10. Worcestershire; 11. Castleford; 12. Six; 13. 147; 14. Lyon; 15. Reading; 16. Derby (lost 6-0 in the 1903 FA Cup final to Bury, and earned 11 points in EPL season 2007-08); 17. Jenny Pitman; 18. Jerry Rice (208); 19. Mark Hughes; 20. Mark Waugh; 21. Tasmania; 22. England; 23. Benfica; 24. Minneapolis; 25. Sir Leonard Hutton; 26. 364; 27. Nottingham Forest; 28. Spain; 29. Martina Navratilova; 30. Justin Rose.