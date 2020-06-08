Search

Advanced search

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 8

PUBLISHED: 08:13 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:13 08 June 2020

PA Sport

England head coach Eddie Jones

England head coach Eddie Jones

PA Wire/PA Images

With sport slowly starting to return across the globe during the coronavirus pandemic, why not test your sporting knowledge with another quiz?

Here are some of the latest posers from the Press Association this week. No cheating!

1. Which English football club have won both European Cup finals in which they have participated?

2. And which manager guided them to their success?

3. In which sport is the playing surface known as a sheet with players aiming towards the house?

4. What’s the lowest number which cannot be scored with a single dart?

5. And what is the name given to the throwing line in darts?

6. Tennis doubles pair Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah are from which country?

7. Which football club used to play at Plough Lane?

8. And where did they move to?

9. What nationality is Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa?

10. Which county’s T20 side is known as the Rapids?

11. Daryl Powell is head coach of which rugby league side?

12. How many different countries have won the cricket World Cup?

13. What is the maximum break in snooker?

You may also want to watch:

14. Which team holds the record for winning seven successive Ligue 1 titles?

15. The English Premier League record for most goals in a game is 11, set in 2007 when Portsmouth won 7-4 against which opponents?

16. Which club holds the ignominious record of suffering the biggest loss in an FA Cup final and accruing the lowest points total in a Premier League season?

17. Who was the first woman to train the winner of the Grand National?

18. Who holds the record for scoring the most touchdowns in the NFL?

19. Ralph Hasenhuttl replaced who as Southampton manager in 2018?

20. With which fellow former Australian Test cricketer does Australia’s Steve Waugh share a birthday?

21. In which Australian state was England rugby coach Eddie Jones born?

22. Which nation has won the most Six Nations grand slams?

23. What was the first club managed by Jose Mourinho?

24. In the NBA, in which city were the Lakers based before Los Angeles?

25. Who has the record for the highest Test cricket score for England?

26. And what score did he reach?

27. With which club did Martin O’Neill play most of his games as a player?

28. The Netherlands have lost in all three of their World Cup final appearances, against West Germany, Argentina, and who?

29. Which player holds a record for having won four Wimbledon women’s singles titles without dropping a set in the tournament?

30. In golf, who was the last British player to win the US Open?

Answers: 1. Nottingham Forest; 2. Brian Clough; 3. Curling; 4. 23; 5. Oche; 6. Colombia; 7. Wimbledon; 8. Selhurst Park; 9. Argentine; 10. Worcestershire; 11. Castleford; 12. Six; 13. 147; 14. Lyon; 15. Reading; 16. Derby (lost 6-0 in the 1903 FA Cup final to Bury, and earned 11 points in EPL season 2007-08); 17. Jenny Pitman; 18. Jerry Rice (208); 19. Mark Hughes; 20. Mark Waugh; 21. Tasmania; 22. England; 23. Benfica; 24. Minneapolis; 25. Sir Leonard Hutton; 26. 364; 27. Nottingham Forest; 28. Spain; 29. Martina Navratilova; 30. Justin Rose.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Labour politicians in east London call on Government to stop plan to suspend free TfL child travel

A group of Labour politicians in east London want the Government to rethink plans to suspend free child travel in London. Picture: Steve Poston

Coronavirus: Figures reveal increase in deaths in Barking and Dagenham since start of pandemic

The Office of National Statistics has released death figures for the borough. Picture: Ken Mears

Man in critical condition after Barking shooting

Police were called to reports of a shooting in Wilmington Gardens, Barking. Picture: Paul Bennett

‘The end of an era’: Dagenham Sunday Market to permanently close

Dagenham Sunday Market. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Coronavirus: Chadwell Heath teacher volunteering during pandemic

Ashraf Uddin is a volunteer with St John Ambulance. Picture: Ashraf Uddin

Most Read

Labour politicians in east London call on Government to stop plan to suspend free TfL child travel

A group of Labour politicians in east London want the Government to rethink plans to suspend free child travel in London. Picture: Steve Poston

Coronavirus: Figures reveal increase in deaths in Barking and Dagenham since start of pandemic

The Office of National Statistics has released death figures for the borough. Picture: Ken Mears

Man in critical condition after Barking shooting

Police were called to reports of a shooting in Wilmington Gardens, Barking. Picture: Paul Bennett

‘The end of an era’: Dagenham Sunday Market to permanently close

Dagenham Sunday Market. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Coronavirus: Chadwell Heath teacher volunteering during pandemic

Ashraf Uddin is a volunteer with St John Ambulance. Picture: Ashraf Uddin

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 8

England head coach Eddie Jones

Labour politicians in east London call on Government to stop plan to suspend free TfL child travel

A group of Labour politicians in east London want the Government to rethink plans to suspend free child travel in London. Picture: Steve Poston

Coronavirus: No positive tests boost for Premier League

The Premier League trophy.

Fan favourite Lehmann loving West Ham life

West Ham United's Alisha Lehmann (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Councillors team up with Asda to help alleviate period poverty in Barking and Dagenham

Cllr Glenda Paddle and Cllr Irma Freeborn collect a donation of sanitary products donated by Chadwell Heath Asda. Picture: Glenda Paddle
Drive 24