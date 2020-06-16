Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 18

England's Wayne Rooney (centre) battles for the ball with USA's Ricardo Clark (left) and Jay DeMerit. PA Wire/PA Images

With the Premier League returning to action after more than three months away due to the coronavirus pandemic, why not celebrate with another sports quiz?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Here are some of the latest posers from Press Association, with the answers at the bottom. No cheating!

1. Which German footballer scored the last goal at the old Wembley Stadium?

2. How many FA Cup finals were played at the Millennium Stadium?

3. Which hymn links the FA Cup final and Challenge Cup final?

4. What aspect of a Super League game could be removed this season owing to coronavirus?

5. What nationality are the Ingebrigtsen brothers?

6. In which US city are the NFL side the Bears based?

7. Which two MLS clubs play in the derby known as El Trafico?

8. Where did Edgar Davids finish his playing career?

9. At which golf major would you find White Dogwood, Pampas and Nandina?

10. Which country took all four gold medals in archery at the 2016 Olympics?

11. Which League Two side are known as the Mariners?

12. What ritual did France goalkeeper Fabien Barthez and defender Laurent Blanc do before each World Cup 1998 match?

13. Which Premier League club did both Barthez and Blanc play for?

You may also want to watch:

14. How many caps did Wayne Rooney get in his England career - a) 100 b) 110 or c) 120?

15. In which city did England win the Rugby World Cup in 2003?

16. At which racecourse does the King George VI Chase take place?

17. Which ground will host the first Test between England and the West Indies next month?

18. Which driver returned to Formula One in 2019 after an eight-year absence?

19. Which golfer won his first major at the Masters in 2015?

20. How many majors has Rory McIlroy won?

21. From which club did Chelsea sign Eden Hazard?

22. Which Gallagher Premiership team play their home matches at Kingsholm?

23. Which North American city is home to pro sports teams the Cardinals and the Blues?

24. In what year did Damon Hill win the Formula One World Championship?

25. Who did Barcelona beat 4-0 in their first game back in LaLiga on Saturday?

26. Which horse won the Irish 2,000 Guineas on Saturday?

27. With which sport do you associate the names Roger Maris, Nolan Ryan and Rickey Henderson?

28. In football, who were recently crowned League Two champions?

29. Who did Australia beat in the 2003 Cricket World Cup final?

30. Who holds the record for finishing as the leading scorer in English top tier football the most times?

Answers: 1. Dietmar Hamann; 2. Six; 3. Abide with Me; 4. Scrums; 5. Norwegian; 6. Chicago; 7. LA Galaxy and LAFC; 8. Barnet; 9. Augusta National Golf Club; 10. South Korea; 11. Grimsby; 12. Blanc would kiss Barthez on the head; 13. Manchester United; 14. C 120; 15. Sydney; 16. Kempton Park; 17. The Ageas Bowl; 18. Robert Kubica; 19. Jordan Spieth; 20. Four; 21. Lille; 22. Gloucester; 23. St Louis; 24. 1996; 25. Mallorca; 26. Siskin; 27. Baseball; 28. Swindon; 29. India; 30. Jimmy Greaves (six times).