Search

Advanced search

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 18

PUBLISHED: 09:00 18 June 2020

PA Sport

England's Wayne Rooney (centre) battles for the ball with USA's Ricardo Clark (left) and Jay DeMerit.

England's Wayne Rooney (centre) battles for the ball with USA's Ricardo Clark (left) and Jay DeMerit.

PA Wire/PA Images

With the Premier League returning to action after more than three months away due to the coronavirus pandemic, why not celebrate with another sports quiz?

Here are some of the latest posers from Press Association, with the answers at the bottom. No cheating!

1. Which German footballer scored the last goal at the old Wembley Stadium?

2. How many FA Cup finals were played at the Millennium Stadium?

3. Which hymn links the FA Cup final and Challenge Cup final?

4. What aspect of a Super League game could be removed this season owing to coronavirus?

5. What nationality are the Ingebrigtsen brothers?

6. In which US city are the NFL side the Bears based?

7. Which two MLS clubs play in the derby known as El Trafico?

8. Where did Edgar Davids finish his playing career?

9. At which golf major would you find White Dogwood, Pampas and Nandina?

10. Which country took all four gold medals in archery at the 2016 Olympics?

11. Which League Two side are known as the Mariners?

12. What ritual did France goalkeeper Fabien Barthez and defender Laurent Blanc do before each World Cup 1998 match?

13. Which Premier League club did both Barthez and Blanc play for?

You may also want to watch:

14. How many caps did Wayne Rooney get in his England career - a) 100 b) 110 or c) 120?

15. In which city did England win the Rugby World Cup in 2003?

16. At which racecourse does the King George VI Chase take place?

17. Which ground will host the first Test between England and the West Indies next month?

18. Which driver returned to Formula One in 2019 after an eight-year absence?

19. Which golfer won his first major at the Masters in 2015?

20. How many majors has Rory McIlroy won?

21. From which club did Chelsea sign Eden Hazard?

22. Which Gallagher Premiership team play their home matches at Kingsholm?

23. Which North American city is home to pro sports teams the Cardinals and the Blues?

24. In what year did Damon Hill win the Formula One World Championship?

25. Who did Barcelona beat 4-0 in their first game back in LaLiga on Saturday?

26. Which horse won the Irish 2,000 Guineas on Saturday?

27. With which sport do you associate the names Roger Maris, Nolan Ryan and Rickey Henderson?

28. In football, who were recently crowned League Two champions?

29. Who did Australia beat in the 2003 Cricket World Cup final?

30. Who holds the record for finishing as the leading scorer in English top tier football the most times?

Answers: 1. Dietmar Hamann; 2. Six; 3. Abide with Me; 4. Scrums; 5. Norwegian; 6. Chicago; 7. LA Galaxy and LAFC; 8. Barnet; 9. Augusta National Golf Club; 10. South Korea; 11. Grimsby; 12. Blanc would kiss Barthez on the head; 13. Manchester United; 14. C 120; 15. Sydney; 16. Kempton Park; 17. The Ageas Bowl; 18. Robert Kubica; 19. Jordan Spieth; 20. Four; 21. Lille; 22. Gloucester; 23. St Louis; 24. 1996; 25. Mallorca; 26. Siskin; 27. Baseball; 28. Swindon; 29. India; 30. Jimmy Greaves (six times).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Barking pastor who kept child slaves receives hefty sentence

Lucy Adeniji was sentenced to 11 and a half years

Nurse who saved shooting victim’s life hit with parking fine

Derrick Rainey's car, which was parked in Wilmington Gardens, was damaged in the incident. Picture: Derrick Rainey

Man injured after falling from roof at a building site in Barking

A man was taken to a major trauma centre after paramedics were called to a building site in Sandringham Road, Barking earlier today (june 16). Picture: Google

Woman charged with firearms offence after Barking shooting

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being shot in Wilmington Gardens, Barking on June 4. Picture: Paul Bennett

Barking and Dagenham Council borrowed more than £1billion last financial year, report shows

Barking and Dagenham Council borrowed more than £1billion in the last financial year. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Barking pastor who kept child slaves receives hefty sentence

Lucy Adeniji was sentenced to 11 and a half years

Nurse who saved shooting victim’s life hit with parking fine

Derrick Rainey's car, which was parked in Wilmington Gardens, was damaged in the incident. Picture: Derrick Rainey

Man injured after falling from roof at a building site in Barking

A man was taken to a major trauma centre after paramedics were called to a building site in Sandringham Road, Barking earlier today (june 16). Picture: Google

Woman charged with firearms offence after Barking shooting

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being shot in Wilmington Gardens, Barking on June 4. Picture: Paul Bennett

Barking and Dagenham Council borrowed more than £1billion last financial year, report shows

Barking and Dagenham Council borrowed more than £1billion in the last financial year. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 18

England's Wayne Rooney (centre) battles for the ball with USA's Ricardo Clark (left) and Jay DeMerit.

Barking and Dagenham gives thumbs up to developing smaller plots of council owned land

Barking and Dagenham Council cabinet chiefs have approved plans to develop small plots of derelict or unused land. Picture: Luke Acton.

National League clubs vote for points per game final tables

Dennon Lewis celebrates his goal for Wealdstone against St Albans (pic Adam Williams)

Goresbrook Cricket Club’s all-time XI 1981-2020 revealed by an expert 20-man panel of selectors

Shane Barwick of Goresbrook during Horndon on the Hill CC vs Goresbrook CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at The Recreation Ground on 27th April 2019

Essex batsman Lawrence in England training group for Test series

Essex and England Lions' Dan Lawrence
Drive 24