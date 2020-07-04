Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 6

England's Jonny Wilkinson kicks the winning drop goal to clinch the Rugby World Cup in 2003 (pic: David Davies/PA) PA Wire/Press Association Images

With the Premier League back in action for the past couple of weeks after more than three months away due to the coronavirus pandemic, why not celebrate with another sports quiz?

Alastair Cook in batting action for Essex during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 26th September 2019 Alastair Cook in batting action for Essex during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 26th September 2019

Here are some of the latest posers from Press Association, with the answers at the bottom. No cheating!

1. Who was the first teenager to score twice in a World Cup match, in 1958?

2. And who became the second in 2018?

3. Tiger Woods last won the Open Championship in which year?

4. In what year did Rafael Nadal last win Wimbledon?

5. Which American city is home to NHL team the Sabres?

6. Who captained Great Britain’s curling team to gold at the 2002 Winter Olympics?

7. Who is South Africa’s highest Test runscorer?

8. Cam Newton played for which team when he was named NFL MVP?

9. Where does Jonny Wilkinson sit amongst Six Nations rugby’s leading all-time scorers?

10. Who holds the title of the youngest women’s singles champion at the French Open?

11. Novak Djokovic has won the Wimbeldon men’s singles title how many times?

12. South African spinner Simon Harmer plays for which English cricket county?

13. In which year were the first Winter Olympic Games held?

14. Name the Catalans Dragons head coach?

15. After Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney, who sits third among the Premier League’s all-time top goalscorers?

16. Les Ferdinand played with 11 clubs. With which did he play the most games?

17. Which former world No 1 was given a two-shot penalty in the last round of the 2001 British Open for having too many clubs in his bag?

18. Which country has produced the most Formula One champion drivers?

19. Who are the reigning champions in Brazilian club football?

20. Ben Stokes plays for which county?

21. Who did Andy Murray beat to capture his second Wimbledon crown in 2016?

22. In which year did Chris Froome last win the Tour de France?

23. Who is the head coach of the Colombia national football team?

24. With which club did Teddy Sheringham begin his professional career?

25. Which country topped the medal table at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro?

26. Which is the only golf major Sergio Garcia has won?

27. Who scored more Test centuries – Sir Alastair Cook or Steve Waugh?

28. When was the last time France won the Six Nations title?

29. Which two men have won the title of British champion flat racing trainer over the past five years?

30. Which club has won English rugby league’s double the most times?

Answers: 1. Pele; 2. Kylian Mbappe; 3. 2006; 4. 2010; 5. Buffalo; 6. Rhona Martin,; 7. Jacques Kallis; 8 Carolina Panthers; 9. Second; 10. Monica Seles (16 years and 6 months when she won in 1990); 11 Five; 12. Essex; 13. 1924; 14. Steve McNamara; 15. Andy Cole; 16. Queens Park Rangers; 17. Ian Woosnam; 18. Britain (10); 19. Flamengo; 20. Durham; 21. Milos Raonic; 22. 2017; 23. Carlos Queiroz; 24. Millwall; 25. United States; 26. The Masters; 27. Cook (33 to 32); 28. 2010; 29. Aidan O’Brien and John Gosden; 30. Wigan Warriors (7 times).