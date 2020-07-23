Search

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 23

PUBLISHED: 09:00 23 July 2020

PA Sport

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

PA Wire/PA Images

With grassroots football stepping up preparations for the 2020-21 season, why not celebrate with another sporting quiz.

Here are some of the latest posers from Press Association, with the answers at the bottom. No cheating!

1. Who captained England to last year’s Cricket World Cup victory?

2. What do the letters “WG” stand for in WG Grace?

3. Which cricket county play their home matches at Sophia Gardens?

4. At which Championship club did Alan Pardew begin his managing career?

5. What animal is on Preston North End’s badge?

6. Which rugby league team play at the Mobile Rocket Stadium?

7. Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane started his playing career with which club?

8. Englishman Harry Lowe was the oldest LaLiga debutant when he took to the pitch aged 48 years and 226 days. Which club did he represent?

9. How many players does a Major League Baseball team keep on its active roster?

10. In which state are MLB side the Diamondbacks based?

11. Which British city hosts the annual ATP Finals?

12. In which year did Phil Mickelson win his first Masters tournament?

13. Nat Lofthouse scored 255 goals for which English football club?

14. Which goalkeeper has the most caps for England?

15. Siya Kolisi is the captain of which national rugby union team?

16. Which club won four consecutive EFL Cup titles between 1981 and 1984?

17. What is the nickname of Seattle’s MLB team?

18. Which NBA team does Anthony Davis play for?

19. Who won more F1 races during their career, Damon Hill or Jenson Button?

20. Who is the manager of Aston Villa?

21. Who was the last British manager to win the FA Cup?

22. What nationality is Napoli’s Dries Mertens?

23. Who were the last winners of the Champions League not based in England, France, Germany or Spain?

24. Steffi Graf won the ‘Golden Slam’ – all four tennis grand slam titles plus Olympic gold – in which year?

25. Who was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 2012?

26. Who has scored the most points in NBA history?

27. The PDC World Matchplay has moved away from which British town for the first time in its history this year?

28. Who scored both goals as Arsenal beat Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday?

29. Who were Sheffield United’s opponents in the game dubbed the Battle of Bramall Lane in 2002?

30. In which country was the Styrian Grand Prix held this month?

Answers: 1 Eoin Morgan; 2. William Gilbert; 3. Glamorgan; 4. Reading; 5. Lamb; 6. Wakefield Trinity; 7. Cannes; 8. Real Sociedad; 9. Twenty-five; 10; Arizona; 11. London; 12. 2004; 13. Bolton; 14. Peter Shilton; 15. South Africa; 16. Liverpool; 17. Mariners; 18. Los Angeles Lakers; 19. Damon Hill (22 to 15); 20. Dean Smith; 21. Harry Redknapp (Portsmouth, 2008); 22. Belgian; 23. Porto; 24. 1988; 25. Bradley Wiggins; 26. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar; 27. Blackpool; 28. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; 29. West Brom; 30. Austria.

