Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 30

PUBLISHED: 09:00 30 July 2020

England's Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Roston Chase during day two of the Third Test at Emirates Old Trafford

England's Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Roston Chase during day two of the Third Test at Emirates Old Trafford

PA Wire/PA Images

With grassroots football stepping up preparations for the 2020-21 season, why not celebrate with another sporting quiz.

England's Stuart Broad hits a six as he bats during day two of the Third Test at Emirates Old TraffordEngland's Stuart Broad hits a six as he bats during day two of the Third Test at Emirates Old Trafford

Here are some of the latest posers from Press Association, with the answers at the bottom. No cheating!

1. Which footballer famously rapped on England’s 1990 World Cup song World in Motion?

2. Who won the golden boot at Euro 2016?

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his victory with the crowd after winning the 2016 British Grand Prix at SilverstoneLewis Hamilton celebrates his victory with the crowd after winning the 2016 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

3. Where was the first Rugby Union World Cup held?

4. In which Olympic event do competitors fence, shoot and swim?

5. Which country is the reigning men’s Olympic volleyball world champion?

6. Who is the leading Test run scorer for Pakistan?

7. Whose Manchester United goalscoring record did Wayne Rooney break in 2017?

8. Which English racecourse hosts the St Leger?

9. Which team finished third at the 1998 World Cup?

10. Who, in 2014, was the last non-American to win the US Open golf championship?

11. In which city will the 2019-20 Champions League final be held?

12. Name the current Northern Ireland international who is second on the list of the country’s most capped players.

13. For which club does he play?

You may also want to watch:

14. Who captained England when they won the World Twenty20 in 2010?

15. Stuart Broad first appeared for which English county?

16. Who are the only Welsh regional team to beat a major touring side?

17. Who did they beat?

18. Which Formula One team does Daniel Ricciardo drive for?

19. What weight division does Liverpudlian UFC fighter compete in?

20. With which NFL team did Peyton Manning begin his career?

21. Who was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 2019?

22. Which horse race meeting is home to the Sussex Stakes and the Nassau Stakes?

23. Who is the current number one in snooker’s world rankings?

24. Which Super League side does Michael Shenton play for?

25. Andrew Gale coaches which county cricket team?

26. Which football team plays their home matches at Ashton Gate?

27. How many F1 world championships has Lewis Hamilton won?

28. What nationality is darts world champion Peter Wright?

29. Which city hosted the 1976 summer Olympics?

30. When Liverpool won their previous top-tier football title in 1990, who finished second?

Answers: 1. John Barnes; 2. Antoine Griezmann; 3. Australia and New Zealand; 4. Modern Pentathlon; 5. Brazil; 6. Younis Khan; 7. Bobby Charlton; 8. Doncaster; 9. Croatia; 10. Martin Kaymer; 11. Lisbon; 12. Steven Davis; 13. Rangers; 14. Paul Collingwood; 15. Leicestershire; 16. Ospreys; 17. Australia (2006); 18. Renault; 19. Middleweight; 20. Indianapolis Colts; 21. Ben Stokes; 22. Goodwood; 23. Judd Trump; 24. Castleford Tigers; 25. Yorkshire; 26. Bristol City; 27. Six; 28. Scottish; 29. Montreal; 30. Aston Villa.

