Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge

With sport shutting down across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, why not test your sporting knowledge with a quiz?

Here are 40 questions as posed by Press Association this week. No cheating!

1. Name the two Welsh teams Trinidad and Tobago boss Dennis Lawrence played for?

2. Which country in the West Indies is Brian Lara from?

3. Who won last year’s baseball World Series?

4. And what was unusual about the results of that seven-match series split between two cities?

5. Who did Steve Waugh succeed as captain of the Australia Test cricket team?

6. Who currently sit second behind Paris St Germain in Ligue 1?

7. Who did New Zealand beat in the first Rugby World Cup final in 1987?

8. What was Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s original name before he changed it?

9. Manchester City hold the record for most second-tier English titles along with which other club?

10. Aidan O’Brien shares the record for most Epsom Derby wins with which other trainer?

11. Joe Calzaghe turns 48 today, but in what year did he win the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award?

12. What nationality was retired tennis world number one Gustavo Kuerten?

13. Which current Premier League club formed as St Luke’s FC in 1877?

14. Pete Sampras claimed his last Wimbledon title in 2000, but who did he beat in the final?

15. Where do Gloucester Rugby play their home matches?

16. Nick Powell turns 26 today, but with which club did he start his career?

17. Kemba Walker plays for which NBA franchise?

18. Michael Fatialofa has amazed doctors by walking unaided after suffering a severe neck injury. For which Premiership Rugby club does the lock play?

19. Dave Challinor is manager of which National League club?

20. The NFL franchise the Buccaneers are located in which US city?

21. Which golfer won last year’s US Masters?

22. Who is the current captain of Ireland’s national rugby union team?

23. ‘Voltage’ is the nickname of which darts player?

24. Frank Bruno became WBC heavyweight champion in 1995. Who did he beat?

25. The St Leger is run at which race course?

26. Who won the 2019 Super League Grand Final?

27. Which football team play their home games at Deepdale?

28. Which British driver won his first Formula One championship in 2009?

29. David Beckham was sent off in England’s 1998 World Cup last-16 loss to Argentina for kicking out at which player?

30. Who succeeded Claudio Ranieri as manager at Leicester?

31. How many points is a drop goal worth in rugby league?

32. In which Olympic combat sport is the all-time medal table led by Italy, followed by France and Hungary?

33. Who won Euro 1992 despite not qualifying for the tournament?

34. Footballer Graeme Le Saux is from which Channel Island?

35. Which golf term means a score of two under par at a particular hole?

36. Men’s singles were played at Wimbledon from 1877, how many years later were women’s singles events introduced? a) 7, b) 14, c) 21

37. What number do you get if you multiply the highest three-dart checkout and the number worn by Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio?

38. Which German racetrack did Sir Jackie Stewart call ‘The Green Hell’?

39. At which football World Cup were red and yellow cards first introduced?

40. Belgium won its first World Championship in 2018 after beating the Netherlands in a penalty shoot-out in which 11-a-side game?

Answers: 1 Wrexham and Swansea; 2. Trinidad and Tobago; 3 Washington Nationals; 4. All seven games were won by the away team; 5. Mark Taylor; 6 Marseille; 7. France; 8. Lew Alcindor; 9. Leicester (they’ve each won it seven times); 10. Sir Michael Stoute (five wins each); 11. 2007; 12. Brazilian; 13. Wolves; 14. Pat Rafter; 15. Kingsholm Stadium; 16. Crewe Alexandra; 17. Boston Celtics; 18. Worcester Warriors; 19 Hartlepool United; 20. Tampa Bay; 21. Tiger Woods; 22. Jonathan Sexton; 23. Rob Cross; 24. Oliver McCall; 25. Doncaster; 26. St Helens; 27. Preston; 28. Jenson Button; 29. Diego Simeone; 30. Craig Shakespeare; 31. One; 32. Fencing; 33. Denmark; 34. Jersey; 35. Eagle; 36. a; 37. 1870 (170 x 11); 38. Nurburgring; 39. Mexico 1970; 40. Field hockey.